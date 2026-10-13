Mariners Should Give Randy Arozarena a Qualifying Offer to Fuel Free-Agent Pursuit

The Mariners’ first decision on Randy Arozarena should be an easy one. They should at least give him the qualifying offer. Arozarena just slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 26 stolen bases and an .865 OPS. In a Seattle lineup that could become dangerously left-handed without him, he supplied the right-handed production that the front office will spend the entire winter trying to replace if he leaves.

The qualifying offer, valued at $23.15 million this winter, protects the Mariners from watching that production walk out the door empty-handed. If Arozarena accepts, Seattle gets its best right-handed hitter back for another season. That’s a reasonable outcome for a team that should still consider itself a contender.

If he declines and signs elsewhere, the Mariners could receive a compensatory selection in the 2027 draft.

Arozarena’s Departure Could Give Seattle More Room to Be Aggressive

Seattle is projected to remain in the revenue-sharing recipient category after the 2026 season, although MLB will not finalize those classifications until December. Under that designation, the value of Seattle’s compensation would depend on Arozarena’s next contract.

If he signs for at least $50 million guaranteed, the Mariners would receive a selection after the first round. If he signs for less, the pick would come after Competitive Balance Round B.

Obviously that asset wouldn’t replace Arozarena. The Mariners would be exchanging immediate production for a player who might need several years to reach Seattle, assuming he reaches the majors at all.

The pick still matters because it could make another aggressive move easier to stomach. If the Mariners sign a free agent who rejected a QO from another club, they would likely forfeit their third-highest selection in the 2027 draft. That selection might not literally be a third-round pick because Competitive Balance picks can alter the order.

The two transactions wouldn’t create a perfect wash. But Seattle could gain one pick, lose another and come away with a different amount of draft capital than it had before. Still, losing Arozarena could give the Mariners another premium selection while softening the sting of surrendering one for a major free-agent addition.

The Mariners Cannot Pocket the Pick and Call It an Offseason

Seattle’s offseason philosophy for the 2027 season will be tested. The front office cannot spend months explaining how difficult it is to find impact right-handed hitting, let its most productive right-handed bat from the previous season leave and then present draft compensation as the payoff. Their competitive window is still very much open. They need another proven hitter inserted into the lineup. The rotation is built to win now and a draft pick selected in the 2027 draft belongs to a different timeline.

The potential Arozarena compensation should push the Mariners toward the stronger end of the free-agent market. It gives them more flexibility to pursue a qualified hitter without treating the forfeited selection like a mortal wound to the farm system.

We have seen plenty of offseasons in Seattle that were built around versatility, rebound candidates and upside. Those pieces have their place, but they cannot be a solution to boost the offense. If Arozarena signs elsewhere, Seattle will have lost a 20-20 guy from a lineup already short on established right-handed threats.

There’s no reason to overcomplicate the first step. Give Arozarena the qualifying offer. He’ll probably decline. But absolutely welcome him back if he accepts. Take the compensation if he leaves.

Then use that additional draft capital as fuel for the pursuit of a real replacement, not as another excuse to shop around the edges.