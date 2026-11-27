The Toronto Blue Jays are adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a deal that reportedly guarantees him $20 million. The season that got him to this point was a bit of a step back at the plate. His OPS fell from .813 to .711 with the Yankees, but he still managed to hit 19 home runs and stole 41 bases.

On June 4 against Cleveland, Chisholm worked a one-out walk in the seventh inning of a 1-1 game. With two outs, he stole second on the first pitch to Ryan McMahon and took third when Codi Heuer bounced the next one. McMahon rolled a single through the right side, and Chisholm scored the deciding run in a 2-1 Yankees win. Manufacturing runs like that is something Seattle has been missing.

The Mariners still need an everyday right-handed corner outfielder. And if two players can give the Mariners comparable production at the plate, we’d pay close attention to what happens when each of them gets on base.

Julio Rodríguez already gives Seattle some of the spark they need on the bases. Even in a frustrating 2026, he hit 22 home runs and went 22-for-25 on steal attempts. The Mariners know what it looks like to have a hitter who can drive a ball into the seats and make a pitcher work after giving up a single. We’d like to see that threat extend deeper into the order. And one of the more interesting places to look is second base.

Cole Young Has More Power and Speed to Give the Mariners

Cole Young played 160 games in 2026 and slashed .246/.312/.381 with 17 home runs. He also stole four bases and got caught five times. Put those numbers next to each other and you can see two different offseason conversations. One is about getting a little more out of a bat that already showed real pop over a full season. The other is about making better use of speed that showed up more clearly in the metrics than it did in the stolen-base column.

Young’s sprint speed was 27.8 feet per second, good for the 60th percentile. That’s a little above average. It gives him something to work with, especially when a pitcher is slow to the plate or keeps coming set for the same amount of time. The stopwatch can tell us how fast Young moves once he’s underway. The work this spring is figuring out when he can leave early enough to make that speed actually matter.

There’s room for him to take the next step at the plate, too. 17 homers at age 23 is enough to make us wonder if we can get to the 20-homer milestone. If he can do a little more damage when he gets a fastball he likes and build on that .312 on-base percentage, he’ll give himself more chances to put the baserunning work to use.

The baserunning goes beyond hoping for improvement out of Young. Randy Arozarena hit 26 homers and stole 26 bases last season. Victor Robles swiped 10 in 65 games, and the Mariners declined his option. Both hit free agency, leaving 36 steals to account for from two outfielders who gave Seattle very different things at the plate.

Josh Naylor stole 30 bases last year, eight more than Julio Rodríguez. Seattle still has two legitimate threats on the bases, and we’d love to see Young give the bottom half of the order a little more of that. There’s also an everyday job to fill in a corner. We’d still put right-handed power first, but Arozarena’s season is a reminder of how much else can come with the bat. Toronto got both with Chisholm.