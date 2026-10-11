MLB’s 154-Game Proposal Helps the Mariners Until the Salary Cap Catch Emerges

Major League Baseball has found an appealing way to advertise its latest labor proposal. Players would get a little more rest and fans would get fewer weekday afternoon playoff games. The postseason would feature longer series and more opportunities to watch the best pitchers on the biggest stage.

Several of those things the Mariners would actually benefit from. A proposed 154-game regular season would give teams a standard weekly off day beginning in 2029. The Mariners know better than most clubs what extra recovery could mean for them. Due to residing in the PNW, geography guarantees the Mariners long flights, grueling road trips and very few convenient hops between opposing cities. Of course taking eight games off the schedule wouldn’t physically move the park any closer to the rest of the baseball teams. But it could make their grind slightly less grindy.

Then there is the proposal to expand the Division Series from five games to seven. That format fits the way Seattle has built its roster. The Mariners lean on starting pitching, run prevention and the belief that a deep rotation can carry them through when their offense goes through a cold stretch. A seven-game series gives talent more time to separate itself from randomness. It also creates more chances for elite starters to influence the outcome. The benefits are easy to see.

MLBPA Pushes Back on Salary Cap Tied to Schedule Changes

According to the Associated Press, the MLB Players Association said the league made clear that its proposals were contingent upon the players accepting a salary cap and other measures the union considers harmful to player rights and compensation.

And that right there changes everything.

MLB isn’t asking players whether they would enjoy more Mondays off. It’s packaging attractive scheduling ideas with an economic system the union has spent decades opposing. The weekly rest sounds great. A best-of-seven Division Series sounds long overdue. Neither concession is worth surrendering the open market that determines how players are paid.

Eight fewer games definitely don’t carry the price. We should also be precise about the disagreement. The MLBPA is not fighting to preserve exhausting travel or keep players on the field for the sake of playing 162 games. The union could reasonably support weekly off days, unchanged salaries and proportional adjustments to contract bonuses. Those ideas address legitimate concerns about health and workload.

The fight is over what MLB wants attached to all of that. A salary cap would fundamentally change baseball’s labor system. Limits on contract length and value would reach even further into a player’s earning power. MLB can place better rest and a longer Division Series in the front window, but the economic restrictions will be waiting at the register.

Mariners fans have reasons to remain skeptical. A cap is often presented as a cure for competitive imbalance, especially when clubs such as the Dodgers spend aggressively. Seattle’s problem has rarely been the absence of rules preventing somebody else from spending. It’s more about whether its own ownership group is willing to push payroll far enough when a talented roster needs it.

Give cost-conscious organizations a hard spending limit and they will gladly point to the ceiling. The Mariners could benefit from a shorter schedule. Their pitching-first philosophy could play beautifully across a seven-game series. More rest might reduce some of the physical toll created by Seattle’s unforgiving travel demands. All of that can be true.

But the league has presented players with a comfortable seat on a flight headed somewhere they have no interest in going.