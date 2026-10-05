Mariners Should Interview Don Mattingly Without Getting Starstruck by His Resume

The Mariners don’t have to hire Don Mattingly, but they should probably give him a call. With Mattingly reportedly expected to part ways with the Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle suddenly has access to a candidate who fits almost every requirement Jerry Dipoto publicly established for this managerial search. Mattingly comes from outside the organization. He has extensive major-league experience. He carries instant credibility, and nobody needs to explain who Donnie Baseball is when he walks into a clubhouse.

That résumé obviously gets him through the door. It shouldn’t get him the job. Dipoto said the Mariners want someone who can bring fresh thinking, emphasize accountability and “poke holes” in the organization’s methods. Mattingly gives Seattle an immediate opportunity to prove they are actual hiring criteria instead of material for an end-of-season press conference.

Don Mattingly’s Name Cannot Do the Interview for Him

There is a legitimate case for Mattingly. He took over a Philadelphia club that opened 9-19 and went 79-55 as its interim manager, steering the Phillies into the postseason. He managed three consecutive division winners with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He took the Miami Marlins to the playoffs in 2020 and won NL Manager of the Year.

Players respect him. He has handled big stars, young players, expensive rosters, stripped-down rosters and the daily shenanigans that follow teams carrying serious expectations. Seattle could use someone who has seen a few fires without reaching for the extinguisher instructions.

There is a part that’s way less flattering, though. Mattingly owns a 968-1005 career managerial record. His teams have won two of seven postseason series. That doesn’t disqualify him, especially after seven seasons with a Miami organization that rarely gave him enough talent. They do prevent the Mariners from treating experience as proof of excellence.

Seattle needs to ask what Mattingly learned in Los Angeles, Miami and what changed during his years on John Schneider’s staff in Toronto. The Phillies’ turnaround belongs in the conversation too. What did Mattingly identify after taking over a talented club that had completely lost its footing? Also, how can he manage Seattle’s stars?

The other question is whether Mattingly would rather remain in Philadelphia with his son, Preston, the Phillies’ GM. The organization is expected to offer him another role, although Mattingly has expressed interest in continuing to manage.

Seattle Has to Find Out Which Version of Don Mattingly It Would Be Hiring

When Philadelphia originally hired him as its bench coach, Mattingly acknowledged that he had questioned whether he possessed the energy to manage again. He eventually embraced the interim job and later expressed interest in returning. Seattle should explore that evolution directly. Managing the Mariners through a win-now season cannot become a comfortable final stop for a respected baseball lifer.

Seattle should also be curious of who he’d want on his coaching staff and how he would work with the remaining coaches in Seattle. If the Mariners truly want an outside voice, they must be prepared to hear outside opinions before the contract is signed.

Mattingly’s reported departure from Philadelphia gives Seattle a credible candidate and a good test. Interviewing him would show that the search is serious. Hiring him simply because he is the most recognizable experienced manager available would show that Seattle learned the wrong lesson.