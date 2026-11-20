The Mariners got their third baseman in Maikel Garcia. Jerry Dipoto mentioned not only how hard it was to move on from Bryce Miller, but including José Ferrer in the deal was also pretty painful. Now they have another bullpen spot to fill, which they admittedly feel the market is relatively strong in that area. Seattle has already picked up Andrés Muñoz’s option for 2027, so we can get right to the more interesting question. Who do we want on the mound before him?

We’d start at the top of the market and work our way down, because the Mariners have a chance to add a lefty who can change how they use the entire bullpen. There’s also a case for spending on somebody who can take six outs after a short start. With Miller and Logan Evans both gone in the Garcia deal, those innings are worth thinking about, too. Here are five free agents we’d call about, starting with the one we’d most like to see in Seattle.

Best Left-Handed Free Agent Relievers for the Mariners’ 2027 Bullpen

1. Adrián Morejón

This is the easiest call. Morejón is the lefty we’d want warming up when the Mariners need to get out of a jam. Honestly, he’s great for probably any high-leverage situation you could think of. He struck out 107 in 86 innings with a 2.83 ERA for San Diego in 2026. He has a ton of swing and miss and keeps the ball on the ground.

Call him the setup man if we need to put a label on it. The Mariners could give him the middle of the order in the seventh, and let him come back for the eighth if the outing is going well. They can also feel perfectly comfortable having him close out a game when Muñoz needs a night off. Morejón declined a qualifying offer, which adds a cost beyond the contract. The M’s shouldn’t think twice here and make the call. They’re likely going to get a compensatory pick from Randy Arozarena anyway.

2. Alex Vesia

Vesia struck out 74 in 58 innings for the Dodgers in 2026, finishing with a 2.64 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP across 72 appearances. If Morejón is too steep a price, this is another option the Mariners could hand a clean eighth inning off to. It’s been reported he’s seeking a three-year deal and it would be interesting to see if the Mariners are willing to commit to that kind of ask from him.

3. Tyler Alexander

Alexander had a 3.70 ERA over 73 innings in 2026, making 75 appearances, including five starts. We like the idea of Alexander in a bridge role. He’s the kind of guy the Mariners can lean on to bail them out on nights where the starter’s stuff isn’t working. Give Alexander the next six to nine outs and Seattle has a shot at reaching the late-innings with the game still intact.

He’s also a good addition after moving Miller and Evans in the same deal. He can pull off a short spot start if needed. He gives Seattle somebody who can start a bullpen game when the schedule or an injury forces one. We’d still want a late-inning lefty if the Mariners signed him. There’s room for both jobs here.

4. JoJo Romero

Romero posted a 3.36 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings in 2026. He could handle the sixth or seventh, especially when a couple of left-handed hitters are due up. His sweeper gives Seattle another way to handle that part of the order, and those matchups can come up well before the bullpen’s usual late-inning assignments.

Signing a guy like Romero leaves the Mariners enough room to add another everyday bat. The Garcia trade addressed third base. Seattle still has to weigh what it spends on relief against what it can do for the lineup. Romero gives the Mariners a credible way to cover some of Ferrer’s innings while keeping money available for another move.

5. Gregory Soto

Soto averaged 96.4 mph with his sinker in 2026 and backed it up with a slider and a sweeper. He struck out 79 in 67 innings and picked up 16 saves. We like this guy because his stuff is absolutely filthy. But it only works when he’s getting ahead. In those situations, good luck covering the sinker and staying back on the slider. We’d gladly see what that looks like in a Seattle bullpen that can give him save chances when Muñoz is down.

The command is what would determine how quickly we’d trust him. He’s not exactly a fireman and handing the ball over to him with runners on wouldn’t be ideal. A clean inning gives Soto room to work through a long at-bat. We’d start with those clean innings and let his strike throwing earn him the tougher assignments.

Honorable Mentions

Brooks Raley would be our first veteran call if Seattle wants a shorter commitment. He’ll pitch at 39 in 2027, and we’d look at him for a defined role against a lefty-heavy stretch of the order.

Matt Strahm is worth a look if the Mariners want a veteran who can handle the sixth or seventh and take on a tougher inning when the bullpen is thin. We’d keep him in the conversation if the market for Romero gets crowded.

A.J. Minter has late-inning appeal, and we’d check whether the price leaves room for Seattle to add another arm. He’s somebody we’d consider as part of a two-reliever winter.

Morejón is the one we’d stretch the budget for. If Seattle can pair him with Alexander, we’d like that even better. One can keep a short start from burning through the bullpen. The other can come in when the tying run is on third and the best hitter in the other dugout is walking to the plate. We saw the Mariners spend pitching depth to get Garcia. This is a chance to put some of it back where it can win games.