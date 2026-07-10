Mariners Probable Starters vs. Rays: What to Watch For as Seattle Looks to Cure Its Road Woes

The Mariners walked into loanDepot Park having never won a road series there. They left Miami with the same problem and three more losses attached to it.

Seattle looked outmatched for much of the series. The Mariners stranded 23 runners across the three games and repeatedly failed to capitalize when opportunities showed up, while the Marlins consistently punished mistakes. Otto López, Griffin Conine and Kyle Stowers supplied the damage, and Miami’s hitters sat dead red while hitting the ball hard enough to make Seattle’s pitching staff look far too predictable.

Seattle enters its final series before the All-Star break at 47-47 after being swept by Miami. And have fallen a half-game behind the 47-46 Rangers in the AL West, and their reward is a matchup with another Florida team sitting atop the AL East.

The Rays are another hot team at 54-37, they have a 33-14 record at home. And the M’s are not in a comfortable place to cure a three-game losing streak and fix their road issues. If anything, the All-Star break probably can’t come soon enough. But first, the Mariners have to get through this.

Mariners Probable Starters and Start Times vs. Rays

Friday, July 10 at 4:10 p.m. PT: RHP Luis Castillo (3-7, 4.79 ERA, 77 SO) vs. RHP Nick Martinez (7-2, 2.61 ERA, 61 SO)

Saturday, July 11 at 1:10 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.19 ERA, 114 SO) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (4-6, 3.60 ERA, 68 SO)

Sunday, July 12 at 10:40 a.m. PT: RHP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.23 ERA, 92 SO) vs. LHP Ian Seymour (6-1, 4.11 ERA, 72 SO)

The opener puts immediate pressure on Luis Castillo. Nick Martinez has been no slouch this season. He’s a strike-thrower who induces a ton of grounders with his sinker while mixing in other offerings to keep hitters off balance. He’s not going to blow you away with velocity, but he’ll give a quiet five to six innings while keeping the opposition out of the run column.

The Rays are extremely pesky. They have the third highest batting average in the league (.258), the fifth highest OBP (.334), and they do a lot without having a ton of slug. It can normally be paired with strong defenders, though this season hasn’t been the case collectively. They still have a former Mariner in Ben Williamson creating highlights in the middle infield.

Seattle has three games to show some urgency, clean up the road mistakes and avoid carrying a six-game losing streak into several days off. Against the first-place Rays, none of that will come easily.