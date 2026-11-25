Before Carlos Santana homered from both sides of the plate in Anaheim in September 2022, he had something to say to the Mariners. They’d lost three straight, and their three leading home run hitters were all out of the lineup. A team trying to end a playoff drought old enough to order a beer was staring down a four-game sweep by the Angels. Santana spoke up in the clubhouse, then hit two home runs in a 9–1 win. If you’re going to tell the room it’s time to get going, backing it up by leading by example is one hell of a way to make an impact.

Four years later, Santana still wants to play, and the Mariners are giving him a chance to show what he has left. Seattle has agreed to a minor league deal with the switch-hitting first baseman, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Santana turns 41 in April. Josh Naylor has the everyday job at first base, so the question here is simple. How often are the Mariners actually going to take Naylor out of the lineup?

There’s a reason we’re glad Santana will get a chance to make this interesting. He hit 15 home runs in 79 regular-season games for Seattle in 2022, then hit a three-run shot off Tim Mayza in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in Toronto.

Cal Raleigh was one of the runners who scored on that swing. Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez were in their first major league playoff chase back then. They’re the guys everyone looks to now, and after a 76-win season, there’s a good reason to put a familiar voice back in the room with them.

Seattle has wanted another shot at that reunion for a while. The Mariners showed interest after the 2023 season and reportedly made Santana a two-year offer the following winter. He chose a one-year deal with Cleveland, where he started his career. At the time, he was coming off a 23-homer season with Minnesota and had just won his first Gold Glove.

Carlos Santana Has to Hit His Way Onto the Mariners’ Bench

Santana has played 17 big league seasons. He’s posted a total of 335 home runs, 1,136 RBIs and 1,332 walks. That last number goes a long way toward explaining how a career .240 hitter has a .351 on-base percentage. He’s spent a career making pitchers come to him. The Mariners will likely have a handful of pinch-hit opportunities throughout a series, and there’s value in a hitter who can step in cold and make a pitcher work hard to get him out.

How much damage Santana can still do is the bigger question. He slashed .219/.308/.325 in 2025, his last extended run in the majors. He went 2-for-24 in eight games with Arizona in 2026 before a right adductor strain sidelined him. The Diamondbacks released him after he recovered, and he went on to slash .292/.385/.382 in 27 games with Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. The guy can still swing it. The slug, however, isn't quite there.

There’s a straightforward case for keeping Santana in the organization as first-base depth. Naylor played 152 games last season and had surgery on his right wrist in October. The Mariners expect him to be ready for spring training. A veteran who can handle first base gives Seattle someone to call if Naylor needs time. They could potentially stash him in Tacoma. But if he has an opt-out in his minor league deal (highly likely), he could return to free agency if the Mariners haven’t selected his contract by the deadline. With Naylor playing most days and Dominic Canzone in line for regular work at DH, Seattle may have only a handful of starts to offer him.

That puts a lot of weight on what he can do in one trip to the plate. A reserve who covers the outfield gives the Mariners more ways to get through a game, especially while they’re still sorting out their corner spots. We’d give Santana the bench job if he shows he can win enough of those pinch-hit at-bats to justify carrying a first baseman behind an everyday first baseman.

We’d love to see Santana back at T-Mobile Park. Anyone who remembers Anaheim or Toronto can probably picture the reception he’d get. The version of this reunion worth rooting for is one where, a month into the season, the Mariners have him contributing in a critical role off the bench.