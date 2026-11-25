Before Jerry Dipoto gets too far into what it would cost to trade for Jarren Duran, we’d like to know what CJ Gillman sees when he pulls up the fastballs Duran used to hit. MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported that the Mariners have looked into the Red Sox outfielder. We could see this working if it was two seasons ago. Duran was an All-Star who was good on the bases, could cover both left and center and turn a fastball over the plate into a double or triple. In 2026, the fastball was his kryptonite.

Duran hit .284 and slugged .546 against four-seamers in 2024. Even after his overall numbers cooled in 2025, he still hit .276 and slugged .491 against the pitch. Then came 2026. He hit .148, slugged .368 and finished with a -14 run value against four-seamers. He saw 783 of them. About one in every three pitches he saw was the pitch he could least afford to keep missing.

Duran struck out in 21.8 percent of his plate appearances in 2024, 24.3 percent in 2025 and 27.1 percent in 2026. His whiff rate against four-seamers alone jumped from 25.4 percent in 2025 to 32.7 percent last season. And pitchers actually threw him a slightly smaller share of four-seamers in 2026 than they had the year before. So it’s not like the book was out on him. He was just struggling to hit them.

The Mariners Need to Find Out Which Fastballs Jarren Duran Stopped Hitting

The Mariners brought Gillman back after four seasons as their minor league hitting coordinator and a year running hitting development for the Nationals. He already knows what it took to get hitters like Cole Young and Lazaro Montes to Seattle. Jason Kanzler spent the past three seasons running player development for the Cubs. With Jarren Duran, they’d be taking on a different kind of assignment. He’s already had success at the major league level. Can they help him get back a skill he relied on to become one?

There’s a reason to think Duran still has something to work with. He hit .349 and slugged .508 in 66 plate appearances that ended on a sinker in 2026. That’s a small sample, but it gives CJ Gillman and Jason Kanzler some good swings to work from. We’d want to know what Duran was doing when he got the barrel to a sinker and whether any of it could help him get back on a four-seamer that stays up longer.

Duran had an expected .209 batting average and .406 slugging percentage against four-seamers last year. Both were better than his actual results. They both still stink and were also below his expected marks from 2025. Seattle would still need to get him swinging at better pitches, making better contact, or some of both.

The Mariners can believe Gillman and Kanzler could help Duran and still ask why they’d spend a trade on another left-handed outfielder. We know the market for right-handed bats is thin. That makes the call more worthwhile. And given the season Duran just posted, what’s keeping them from calling the Guardians and asking about Jo Adell? He brings right-handed power to a lineup that could use it, and his swing-and-miss would give Seattle’s new staff plenty to work on, too.

Dipoto should at least talk to Cleveland and see what it would take to get Adell before making an offer to Boston. They may have a price the Mariners aren't interested in paying. If the Mariners are willing to bet on CJ Gillman and Jason Kanzler helping an outfielder make more contact, we’d rather see them make that bet on a hitter who brings the right-handed power they’re already looking for.

Duran slashed .207/.266/.361 last season. With a projected $11.1 million arbitration salary and a trade return to work out with Boston, the Mariners would be taking on a lot for a rebound they still have to explain. Even getting him back to his 2025 level would make the conversation more interesting. So before we start imagining Duran in Seattle’s outfield, let’s make sure we have a plan for the four-seamer first. If Seattle can explain what changed between those two swings, there’s a case for making an offer.