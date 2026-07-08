Mariners Finally Wise Up and Hand Dominic Canzone the Everyday Role He Earned



Dominic Canzone made sure he hit his way into a bigger role. No matter how long the Mariners front office wanted to keep playing the platoon game, Canzone kept producing a body of evidence that forced the M’s hand.

The Mariners can be patient to the point of stubbornness. They’ve been squeezing out this platoon thing until there’s barely anything left to squeeze. But eventually, production has to win the argument. And Canzone has reached that point.

The Mariners have finally handed him an everyday role in the lineup, and frankly, it’s about time. Jerry Dipoto confirmed that Canzone is no longer being treated as a platoon-only option. He is going to play regularly, no matter the handedness of the opposing starter. It’s a well-earned role for Canzone.

Dominic Canzone Has Become Too Productive for the Mariners To Sit

He has been one of the loudest bats in Seattle’s lineup entering this stretch, hitting .273/.349/.551 with a .900 OPS, 14 home runs and a damage profile that has made it harder for the organization to keep him in a limited role. He hasn’t just been lucky this season. He has been building this case since he was recalled on June 9 in the 2025 season.

Dating back to his most recent call-up and into the 2026 season, Canzone has slashed .271/.402/.414 against left-handed pitching with three home runs, eight RBI, a 16.1 percent walk rate and a 23 percent strikeout rate, good for a 143 wRC+. That’s still a sample of only 87 plate appearances, but it’s enough consistency to justify giving him the opportunity.

In that same span against right-handed pitching, he’s slashed .288/.346/.516 with 16 home runs, 52 RBI, a 7.4 percent walk rate and a 22.7 percent strikeout rate, good for a 145 wRC+. That’s pretty consistent across both sides. The real difference is his approach against lefties, showing more patience and a better understanding of the matchup he’s walking into.

The book on Canzone was simple. Let him feast against righties. Protect him from lefties. Find the short-side answer somewhere else. That was the plan. However, Canzone wanted to make sure that book wasn’t closed.

Against left-handed pitching this season, he has put up a .994 OPS, showing the team has to stop managing him like the old version of himself.

There’s still one thing to watch. Dan Wilson has had to monitor Canzone’s workload because of a sore hamstring, so this everyday role doesn’t automatically mean he’ll be roaming the outfield nightly. He’ll be used at DH pretty often, and the Mariners’ series opener against the Marlins showed how careful they will be. The M’s lifted him for a pinch runner at a moment’s notice, and that’s probably the plan until Canzone proves he is fully healthy and can get through a full nine without putting too much strain on that hamstring.