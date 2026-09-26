Mariners’ Starting Rotation Regression Will Complicate Their Search for an Impact Bat

For years, we could solve the Mariners’ offensive problems with the idea of trading a starting pitcher for a bat. It sounded simple enough. The Mariners had Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo stacked in the same rotation. Luis Castillo provided the expensive veteran presence. Before this season, Emerson Hancock was the sixth starter and emergency option behind them, and Kade Anderson was accelerating quickly as well.

Need another middle-of-the-order bat? Take an arm off the shelf and start shopping. But as this season comes to a close, that shelf doesn’t look as overstocked as it once was.

CBS Sports highlighted one of the many uncomfortable parts of Seattle’s 2026 season. The Mariners used an MLB-low seven starting pitchers and led the majors in rotation innings. They received the kind of health every contender dreams of. The payoff was a rotation that ranked 10th in ERA, 10th in FIP and ninth in WAR. It’s solid pitching. But it wasn’t the usual dominance we’ve grown to expect from this rotation.

In 2024, Seattle’s starters ranked first in ERA and expected ERA, third in FIP and fourth in WAR. The Mariners could survive an inconsistent lineup because their rotation arrived every night with a crowbar. Two years later, that group is producing innings without controlling them.

Mariners Will Need an Impact Bat for Their 2027 Lineup

Now what would normally be an easy offseason solution has become much more complicated. The Mariners already traded Castillo to the White Sox, shedding roughly $30 million guaranteed through 2027 while adding bullpen help and organizational depth. That was the clean move. Castillo was older, expensive and carrying a 5.06 ERA at the time. He now finds himself on the 15-day IL while the White Sox are heading to the playoffs.

The next trade won’t be nearly as painless. Gilbert remains the most dependable frontline starter in the group. He’s also eligible for free agency after the 2027 season, and previous extension talks never approached the finish line. He would bring the strongest return, especially if Seattle demanded an established, controllable hitter. He would also leave the largest hole.

We can talk ourselves into Kirby as the next ace. But his 4.33 ERA and 1.40 WHIP says he has plenty to repair first. Woo entered the final weekend with an ERA above 4.00 after his own rollercoaster season. And Miller flashed his old dominance, fell apart and briefly lost his rotation spot before finishing with a respectable overall line (3.99 ERA).

Those guys still have value. They also carry more uncertainty than their names did a year ago.

Trading Kirby or Miller now could mean selling at the wrong moment and watching the rebound happen somewhere else. Trading Woo would remove another controllable starter who may eventually have to lead this rotation.

Then there’s Hancock, who can’t be treated like the spare tire. He made 25 starts, threw 138 2/3 innings and posted a 3.57 ERA before a groin injury sidelined him in late August. He was one of Seattle’s most reliable starters this season. His performance and remaining club control make him a legitimate trade chip, but moving one of the few pitchers who took a clear step forward would carry its own risk.

Trading Gilbert may give Seattle its best chance to land a serious bat while removing the team’s most consistent starter over the last several years.

They can pick whatever door they’d like. There will be a problem standing behind each one.

The Mariners still need more offense. A Julio Rodríguez rebound, a healthier season from Cal Raleigh and another wave of prospects would help, but those are in-house additions. If starting pitching is no longer comfortable trade currency, the Mariners have two other ways to acquire that player: spend real money or part with meaningful prospect capital.

That’s where the Castillo savings come in. If ownership refuses to pay for a hitter, the front office will be forced to create one hole while filling another. They can still trade a starter. They just can’t pretend like they’re dealing from excess anymore.