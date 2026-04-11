Mariners Top Pitching Prospect Is Already On A Jaw-Dropping Double-A Run

We probably need to start by checking whether Double-A hitters would like to file a formal complaint, because this is just rude. Kade Anderson’s second start for Arkansas was the kind of line that makes you wonder whether somebody fat-fingered a video game setting. The Mariners’ 2025 No. 3 overall pick threw five hitless, scoreless innings against Wichita on April 10, struck out 11, walked two, and earned his first professional win. He did it on 70 pitches, 48 for strikes, with a fastball that reached 95 mph.

This was really just a follow-up act. Through his first two Double-A starts, Anderson has thrown nine scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts after opening his pro career with four shutout frames on April 3. He struck out 11 of the 14 batters he faced in the latest outing and generated a career-best 14 swings and misses. He’s clearly walking into Double-A like he already has parking validation.

Kade Anderson’s Double-A Tear Is Putting More Heat On The Mariners’ Pitching Pipeline

We have seen this organization get aggressive with arms before. Bryce Miller was called to Seattle from Double-A Arkansas on May 2, 2023. Bryan Woo followed the same path a month later, getting recalled from Double-A on June 2 after injuries opened a lane. Jerry Dipoto even said late in spring that Anderson and Ryan Sloan were on a similar trajectory to Miller and Woo in 2023, though he also made clear that a lot would need to happen for a jump to the majors this season.

Is 11 strikeouts in 5 innings good? pic.twitter.com/URGH9wBSlf — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) April 11, 2026

That history is what makes Anderson fascinating. The Mariners do not operate like a team that needs a sacred Triple-A waiting room for every pitching prospect. If they think the stuff plays, and if the need is real, they have shown they will skip a step and deal with the nerves later. So it’s fair to mention that’s how Miller and Woo got here. It’s fair to notice the pattern and think we’ve seen this movie before.

But this is where we should probably take a breath before strapping a rocket to the kid. Anderson is still at the beginning of his professional build-up. The Mariners have every reason to keep stretching him out and make sure he can hold a starter’s workload over time. Dipoto noted Anderson logged 119 innings at LSU last year, which helps, but big-league readiness is about more than humiliating Texas League hitters for a week and a half. It is also about routine, recovery, durability, and proving you can carry this thing month after month.

Also, the major league door is not exactly hanging open right now. Seattle’s rotation depth is a strength, and the club has entered this opening stretch with one of the best ERAs in baseball. Barring health issues, Anderson feels more likely to force a conversation about Triple-A Tacoma first than Seattle itself. That’s with no disrespect. That’s just the difference between obvious talent and immediate opportunity.

Still, this is how pressure begins to build. The Mariners have no reason to rush Anderson, and they shouldn’t. But if he keeps carving through Double-A like this, eventually the organization is going to run out of reasons to keep pretending the timeline is distant. Right now, no one needs to light the fuse. They just need to keep watching. Because if this pace holds, he is going to make himself undeniable.