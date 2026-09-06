Mariners Promote Michael Arroyo as Taylor Ward’s Struggles Open the Door

Update Note: The Mariners promoted Michael Arroyo shortly after this article was published. The story is being updated to reflect the move.

Seattle promoted the 21-year-old from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, giving him the major-league opportunity that had become difficult to delay. We're still waiting to hear the corresponding move.

Taylor Ward was one reason Seattle could afford to keep Arroyo in Triple-A. The Mariners wanted another proven right-handed hitter for a playoff race, and Ward arrived with years of major-league experience. Add utility player Weston Wilson to the roster, and Arroyo no longer filled an obvious need.

That argument made sense at the time. But it doesn’t now. Through Saturday, Ward was batting .105/.200/.132 with zero home runs and four RBI in 23 games for Seattle. He has a .332 OPS since the trade.

The Mariners didn’t trade for that. They acquired a hitter who reached base at a .383 clip with Baltimore and had consistently handled left-handed pitching. Ward was supposed to make Seattle’s lineup deeper. Unfortunately, his arrival has created another dead spot in an offense that has too many of them.

Taylor Ward’s Mariners Slump Changed the Michael Arroyo Calculation

Seattle enters Sunday at 66-77, sitting six games out of the final AL wild-card position with only 19 games remaining. Technically, they haven’t been eliminated, but let’s not pretend this is some kind of healthy situation. The Mariners are cooked. They have spent weeks losing ground while waiting for a run that has never arrived. At some point, preserving the possibility of a miracle becomes less valuable than learning something useful before the offseason.

That’s where we should look to Arroyo. Across Double-A and Triple-A this season, the 21-year-old is slashing .286/.362/.476 with 18 home runs, 23 doubles and 17 stolen bases. He doesn’t bring the same pop that pushed Lazaro Montes to Seattle, but his offensive profile is more complete. He controls the strike zone, makes consistent contact and gives the Mariners another right-handed bat.

The concern has always been the glove, but not exactly to a fault of his own. Arroyo has moved from shortstop to second base and left field, with the Mariners recently adding first-base work to his routine. None of those positions has become his unquestioned home. As Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times put it, Arroyo’s “best position is hitter.”

That line can be used as a compliment or even an excuse. Seattle has leaned heavily on the second interpretation. The Mariners don’t need him to become a Gold Glove defender before calling him up. Honestly, that may not be his game. But if he can cover some ground defensively to get his bat into the lineup, you have to see what he can do. Start him at DH and stick him out in left field to spell Arozarena if needed.

Ward was supposed to make that experiment unnecessary down the stretch. His performance and Seattle’s slide have changed the equation.

Mariners Need to Make Michael Arroyo’s Promotion Count

If the Mariners promote Arroyo, they have to play him. Calling him up to watch Ward and Wilson receive most of the at-bats wouldn’t be good player development. They need to learn whether Arroyo’s offensive approach translates against major-league pitching and whether his defense is playable enough for a utility role.

Another few weeks in Tacoma won’t answer that question. The Mariners will also need to add Arroyo to the 40-man roster before the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. That move is coming unless Seattle is willing to expose one of its best hitting prospects to the rest of the league.

Ward is approaching free agency. Randy Arozarena can also reach the open market after the season. The Mariners are likely to enter the winter without either veteran corner outfielder and with another obvious need for a right-handed bat.

Giving Arroyo meaningful at-bats now would give them a better idea of how much of the answer is already in the organization.