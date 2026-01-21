MLB Writer issues Seattle Mariners' mid-winter grade as offseason rolls on

For the Seattle Mariners, the 2025-26 offseason has been a bit unpredictable. They have had some success, mostly by re-signing free agent first baseman Josh Naylor to a multi-year return. They also added some sensible depth in relief pitcher Jose Ferrer and backup catcher Andrew Knizner. But, they have failed to address their current vacancies at second and third base. Those are two gaping holes in the lineup as the 2026 season draws nearer.

ESPN.com columnist Alden Gonzalez recently handed out mid-winter grades of the MLB teams, evaluating not only what the teams have accomplished thus far, but also what they still need to do. Obviously, he addressed the elephant in the room: the key spots left open by free agent 2B Jorge Polanco and third sacker Eugenio Suarez.

"The Mariners were in on Kazuma Okamoto before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and were engaged with the Diamondbacks on star second baseman Ketel Marte before Arizona decided to stop listening to offers," Gonzales wrote. "Seattle is still believed to be in on St. Louis' Brendan Donovan and would be open to yet another reunion with Eugenio Suarez, underscoring its remaining need for a second or third baseman."

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The M's may have enough to remain division champions with the talent they already have in the fold, but it's doubtful that GM Justin Hollander and team president Jerry Dipoto are planning on standing pat. The Brendan Donovan deal has seemingly taken forever, but the club is still in the hunt for the multi-talented player. And the team has plenty of resources to put forward in a trade if needed.

"The Mariners were one win from the first World Series appearance in franchise history last fall and will do what's necessary to supplement the current group and finish the job," Gonzales added in his assessment. "How much payroll flexibility they maintain is unknown."

"What is known, though, is that they boast one of the sport's deepest farm systems and can use it to make another necessary addition to their lineup. The Mariners seem hesitant to pluck from their major league roster to address needs via trade, but they shouldn't have to."

