Seattle will sail into a sizable Spring schedule, as the Mariners start off the 2026 season

All around baseball, pitchers and catchers will officially begin reporting to Spring Training tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb 10) and, barring any exceptions, it won't be long before the Seattle Mariners are fully fortified at their Arizona training complex. After being on the first World Series in franchise history in 2025, the team will look to return to that same type of glory --- and beyond --- this year.

Things will progress quickly from there. Just as everyone checks into a locker and gets loose, they will be pressed into immediate action. And for a team that re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor to a multi-year contract and also pulled off an amazing 11th-hour deal to get INF Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals, Opening Day can't get here fast enough. For the players, team management, nd most of all, the fans.

Here's a look at the agenda for the first 7-8 days of Spring Training:

Feb. 9: World Baseball Classic pitchers and catchers report

Feb. 11: Non-WBC pitchers and catchers report

Feb. 12: WBC position players report

Feb. 16: Non-WBC position players report

Feb. 17: First full-squad workout

The Mariners will also briskly start the MLB preseason. The club has 31 scheduled Cactus League games for the 2026 spring training season, running from February 20 to March 23. The schedule features games primarily at the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona, including one split-squad date on March 17.

Seattle opens against the team they share the Peoria Sports Complex with, the San Diego Padres, and closes against them as well. They open their Spring Training schedule against the Padres on Friday, Feb. 20. The final Arizona exhibition game will take place on Monday, March 23, against the Padres in Peoria.

Electric Youth are on the way

Jun 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mariners will also get a on opportunity to get an eagle-eye view of their best prospects against big league competition. A couple of those youngsters are likely to make the MLB roster if them perfor well in camp.

No team has more among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects entering 2026 than the Mariners, and all six among Seattle’s youngsters will be in Major League camp as non-roster invites: INF Colt Emerson, LHP Kade Anderson, OF Lazaro Montes, RHP Ryan Sloan, 2B Michael Arroyo, and OF Jonny Farmelo.

