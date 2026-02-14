Brendan Donovan already looks right at home with the Seattle Mariners

It didn't take long for Brendan Donovan to fit nicely into his new Seattle Mariners uniform, as he quickly assimilated into the clubhouse. His steady presence and leadership, despite still only being29 years old, almost brings an internal ease to the team and the lineup, due to all the roles he's able to fill.

Donovan can bat effectively anywhere in the lineup, but his .361 career OBP is enough reason to want to bat him in one of the first two spots in the order. It's been forecasted by members of the media that 'Donnie' will likely bat leadoff and play third base for the M's.

While his place in the order, batting in front of the trio of Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Josh Naylor, makes perfect sense, his actual defensive role should be considered fluid at the moment. He may end up playing the hot corner, but he's naturally suited for second base. Luckily, his defensive versatility gives Seattle skipper Dan Wilson plenty of room to maneuver, based on his club's needs.

"He brings a lot of flexibility to our lineup, not only in the field but at the plate, as well," Wilson said of the interchangeable infielder. "We are excited to have him, and he completes our lineup in a big way. As games get going here, and we figure out the lineup, he's going to plug right in."

Donovan was worth the wait

While trade talks between the Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched from before Christmas to when the deal was finalized on Groundhog Day, none of that matters now. In the 2024 All-Star Donovan, they've apparently gotten exactly what they were waiting for the whole time.

The sweet-swinging lefthanded hitter arrived early at the Mariner's facility in Peoria, Arizona, already looking like he's game-ready, despite the fact that it's only February. Calmly and professionally, Donovan then addressed the media, and the former Gold Glove winner fielded questions like he was turning a routine double play. He said all the right things - the kinds of things that a veteran player entering an established, winning environment should say - and further cemented that Seattle scored big with this move.

“I think the thing about me is I believe in preparation,” Donovan told the media during his first statements following his initial swings in the batting cage. “I try to be the most prepared player on the field. I think that may come with just kind of being able to play all over the field, kind of being the most prepared."

"And I play really hard. I think that’s something that your effort, your mentality, all that, those are things that you can control in this crazy game.”

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions