Brendan Donovan Sits Again Vs. Astros As Mariners Injury Concern Refuses To Fully Fade

This is where early-April baseball starts playing mind games a little bit. On paper, the Brendan Donovan situation still sounds manageable. He’s day-to-day, the Mariners have not indicated this is expected to become an extended absence, and the earlier imaging tied to his groin issue was described as precautionary after last year’s sports hernia surgery. But when a hitter this important is out of the lineup again, it’s just shrug and move on like nothing is worth watching.

That is especially true because Donovan has been one of Seattle’s best hitters right out of the gate. Entering Saturday, he was batting .316 with a 1.027 OPS, and he’s the Mariners’ batting-average leader.

Brendan Donovan Sitting Again Leaves Mariners Walking Familiar Injury Tightrope

The frustrating part is that this is not even one clean, simple situation. Donovan missed Friday’s opener against Houston because of an illness, and he remains out again for Saturday’s April 11 game. That second straight absence does not necessarily mean the groin issue has worsened, but it does keep the anxiety alive because the Mariners are still dealing with a player who had minor groin discomfort just last weekend and needed imaging only days ago. Whether this is still just about the illness or the groin is also playing a role, the Mariners have been pretty careful about how much they are willing to share.

Donovan’s recent injury history gives people a reason to stay a little guarded. He dealt with a left groin strain last season that eventually led to sports hernia surgery in October. So even if this current situation ends up being minor, we’re not talking about a player whose body has given everyone zero reason to worry.

We shouldn’t sprint straight into panic mode. The encouraging part is still there. MLB.com reported earlier this week that Donovan’s MRI came back clean and that he was not expected to need an injured-list stint. He also went through agility work and did not appear to be in danger of missing extended time.

The Mariners don’t really have the luxury of acting like Donovan’s absence is no big deal. This offense has already shown how thin they can feel when one of its few reliable bats disappears from the lineup card. Maybe he’s back Sunday and this whole thing fades away fast. That’s obviously the outcome Seattle wants. But until Donovan is actually back in there, healthy and moving around without this story trailing him, the concern is not gone. It’s just waiting for the next update.