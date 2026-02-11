A closer look at the new ESPN deal for MLB.TV and what Mariners fans can expect

The Seattle Mariners have launched their new in-market, direct-to-consumer streaming service on Feb.10, just in time for the 2026 season. 'Mariners.TV' will replace Root Sports Northwest, followingthe network's closure at the conclusion of last season.

Within the viewing area, the service will broadcast all games with no local blackouts for $99.99/year or $19.99/month. It will provide regional coverage for the following areas: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Hawaii. Those outside of the regular market are not eligible to purchase the Seattle service, but can still watch the Mariners' games. Those without an ESPN Unlimited plan can purchase MLB.TV for $149.99 — the same price as last season — with a free month of ESPN Unlimited included.

Those who subscribe to Spectrum, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, and Verizon Fios have access to the ESPN Unlimited subscription as a part of their TV plan. The rest, including cord-cutters, pay $29.25 per month for all of the ESPN networks, according to the Associated Press.

The new service looks to improve viewer experience

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) and center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) and right fielder Victor Robles (10) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Seattle is not alone. As part of the AP report mentions, several teams are using the same platform. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and Washington Nationals will follow this new blueprint.

Multi-view images, integrated stats, key plays, and the home/away feed selections will still be available; however, bothradio feeds will not be on ESPN this season. 'The Worldwide Leader in Sports' became the rights holder for MLB.TV per its new three-year agreement with MLB. The agreement also includes 30 exclusive games, primarily on weeknights and in the summer months.

