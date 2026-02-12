Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh is now a video game cover athlete

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been announced as the cover athlete for Baseball Hits 26, a game presented by Ares Interactive that will be available for free on most mobile devices soon.

“Having the opportunity to partner with Ares Interactive as the cover athlete for Baseball Hits 26 is a highlight,” Raleigh said in a press release. “The game is going to be perfect for road trips when I’ve got some downtime and just want to have a little fun.”

“Baseball Hits 26 is a partnership MLB Players, Inc. is excited to be part of,” Evan Kaplan, the President of MLB Players, Inc, expressed in the same media memo. “This new game will be a great option for fans looking for quick-play virtual baseball action. The veteran developers at 7th Inning Studio are just the team to deliver an authentic experience.”

Gamers are invited to follow Baseball Hits 26 on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, YouTube, and join the game’s official Discord server for news and updates.

How will Cal Raleigh follow up his terrific 2025?

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a home run in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (30) in the eighth inning during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Coming off what's likely the best offensive season in Mariners' history (at least in terms of pure power numbers), Raleigh will have a tough act to follow in 2026. He's already set the Major League record for most homr runs in a season and by a switch hitter a year ago, with an astonishing 60 bombs. He finished runner-up in the AL MVP race to New York Yankees megastar and future Hall of Famer Aaron Judge.

However, no one around the game fully expects the Mariners' backstop to approach those magical numbers this season, and he doesn't need to. If the Seattle star gives his team around 40 homers and 100+ RBI again this season, the M's will be just fine, particularly since he's also one of the game's best defensive catchers.

Raleigh captured the Platinum Glove in 2024, and he remains durable, playing behind the dish in 131 of his 159 games. He can play first base and DH, which will help him stay healthy as the M's look to return to the postseason.

