Mariners Capitalize On Astros’ Pitching Meltdown In Third Straight Win

In today’s episode of beat down on the broken ones, the Mariners did exactly what good teams are supposed to do when a division rival shows up with a pitching staff held together by super glue. Seattle didn’t overcomplicate it. The Astros came into Sunday already looking wobbly on the mound, and by the second inning, they were down another arm.

Former Mariners reliever Cody Bolton got the start for Houston and barely made it through the beginning of the game before things unraveled. Bolton recorded only three outs, threw 42 pitches, allowed a first-inning run, then walked the first three batters he faced in the second before Astros manager Joe Espada and a trainer came out to get him. Houston later said Bolton exited with mid-back tightness. At this point, the Astros are not just patching together innings. They are practically pulling random pieces out of a junk drawer and hoping something still works.

To Seattle’s credit, they didn’t let Houston off the hook.

Raaaaandy gets us started! pic.twitter.com/YVbIkBZ9ps — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 12, 2026

Mariners Pounce On Astros’ Latest Pitching Blow In Comfortable Series Win

The most refreshing part of this win might have been how normal the offense looked. Seattle scored six runs without hitting a home run, which, for this lineup, almost feels illegal. We are so used to the Mariners needing one big swing to rescue an inning that watching them score through walks, traffic, pressure, and actual sustained offense felt like somebody opened a window in a stuffy room.

Houston handed them plenty of help, of course. The Astros pitching staff walked nine Mariners on Sunday after issuing seven walks the night before, which is a hilarious way to try to win a baseball series. You don’t usually survive against anyone when you are basically running a charitable on-base program for the other dugout.

Seattle had eight hits, and three guys basically handled all of them. Randy Arozarena had three. Luke Raley had three. Julio Rodríguez had the other two. Not exactly the most democratic distribution of offense, but nobody was complaining.

Randy Arozarena: Elite base runner pic.twitter.com/qVDnTKQZoO — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 12, 2026

While the offense did its job, Logan Gilbert was the one who made sure this never turned into an unnecessarily stressful Mariners afternoon.

Gilbert was dealing again against Houston. He gave the Mariners seven strong innings, gave up just four hits, one run, walked one, and punched out seven. The only real damage was a solo shot from Yainer Díaz, and even that felt more like a brief interruption than Houston actually threatening to take control of the game.

Other than that, Gilbert had this thing in a chokehold all afternoon. He also managed to shock just about everybody in the building when he picked off José Altuve in the first inning, which was only the second pickoff of his career. Logan Gilbert suddenly moonlighting as a pickoff guy was not exactly something any of us had on the Sunday card.

The final score was 6-1, and more importantly, it gave Seattle its first series win of the season. To be fair, the Astros are limping. And their pitching situation is a full-blown mess. Seattle absolutely benefited from facing a staff that cannot stay healthy or throw strikes. But the Mariners still had to capitalize, and for the third straight game, they did.

That is what good weekends are supposed to look like. You do not apologize for beating up on a rival that shows up compromised. You smile, take the series, and keep it moving.