Mariners Infield Finally Feels Whole As Brendan Donovan, J.P. Crawford Start Together Vs. Astros

For the first time all season, the Mariners finally get Brendan Donovan and J.P. Crawford in the same starting lineup on April 12. Crawford opened the year on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, then once he returned, Donovan missed time with an illness after also dealing with a groin scare earlier this month. So this had turned into one of those weird early-season lineup handoff situations where Seattle technically had both players on the roster, but never really had its preferred infield look on the field at the same time. Sunday changes that.

We could all say a thing or two about the order. Because if we are being honest, Donovan has earned some leadoff love when healthy. He already launched two leadoff home runs this season, and he’s been exactly the kind of pest Seattle hoped it was getting.

At the same time, it is not like Crawford fumbled the opportunity while Donovan was out. The Mariners won the last two games of this series, including Saturday’s comeback walk-off, and Crawford’s time at the top helped keep the offense from totally unraveling while Donovan was unavailable.

Brendan Donovan, J.P. Crawford Finally Start Together As Mariners Face Former Arm Cody Bolton

That’s why this can’t be treated like a permanent verdict on the lineup. It’s just the first time both guys are finally in there together. Seattle can tweak this as it goes. That’s part of the point of having both of them in the first place. Still, if there is a tie to break right now, Donovan’s early run with the Mariners and his overall knack for being a table-setting nuisance give him a pretty fair edge. And Sunday’s lineup reflects that, with Donovan back in the top spot and Crawford lower down the order.

All set for Game 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/36kfhu7hts — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 12, 2026

The other thing that jumps out is how aggressively left-handed this lineup is. Seattle is rolling with only two true right-handed bats: Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena. But those are the right kind of righties to live with. They are the set-it-and-forget-it guys. The rest of the card leans left or switch, which is exactly the kind of shape you would want against former Mariners right-hander Cody Bolton.

Bolton enters Sunday with a 3.68 ERA over 7.1 innings, with 6 hits allowed, 10 strikeouts, and 3 walks, so this is not a soft-touch bullpen arm Seattle can sleepwalk through. Mariners fans also know him better than most. Seattle acquired the right-hander in November 2023, and he spent 2024 bouncing between Tacoma and the big-league bullpen as a useful up-and-down arm to lean on.

He posted a 4.34 ERA in 18.2 innings across 17 appearances for the Mariners before being designated for assignment in April 2025 and traded to Cleveland for cash considerations a few days later. Bolton never became a major fixture in Seattle, but he was around long enough to feel familiar.

This will be his third appearance and second start of the season, and the Mariners should not go into Sunday expecting a quick opener type of outing. Bolton threw 50 pitches in relief on March 31 and 63 more on April 6, which suggests Houston could try to get some real length out of him and squeeze as much coverage from this start as possible to protect the bullpen.

Of course, the Mariners should also feel pretty decent about the guy taking the mound for them, even if Logan Gilbert’s 5.40 ERA tries to make everybody squirm a little. Early-season ERAs are professional panic bait. The more relevant part here is Gilbert’s history against Houston. He owns a 3.33 career ERA with a 6-4 record against the Astros, and he flat-out shoved against them in 2025. Across two starts last season, Gilbert went 11.2 innings, allowed just 4 hits, 2 earned runs, and 3 walks, good for a 1.54 ERA and a filthy 0.60 WHIP. That’s ace behavior.

So, the Mariners finally get a version of themselves that actually looks complete. Donovan is back. Crawford is in there. The infield finally feels like an actual infield instead of a rotating explanation. And with Gilbert facing an Astros team he handled beautifully last season, Seattle has a real chance to keep this surge moving before we all start arguing about the batting order again tomorrow.