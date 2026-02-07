The Mariners will have more high-quality depth in 2026

The Mariners relied on their bench more than any other team in 2025. Unfortunately, despite the playing time, much of the offense and pinch-hitting were largely inconsistent. And while the Mariners may have been knocking on the door of the World Series a year ago, the team decided, in 2026, they were going to revamp most of the bench, just as they have added to their bullpen during the offseason.

Firstly, the team has assembled several stars with service time, players who are veterans and (in most cases) who have experienced winning at some point in their careers. They added extras like outfielder Rob Refsnyder, catcher Jhonny Pereda, and 1B Patrick Wisdom for not only their bats and gloves, but also the craftiness they have learned throughout their careers. Everything those M's young players are currently experiencing? These vets faced it years ago and can lend their knowledge.

However, the Mariners bench won't be fully constituted just some guys who have likely seen better days, the team is predcited to use a bench spot for a young up-and-comer. Names like Colt Emerson, Cole Young, and Leo Rivas will either be elevated to the big club or given more responsibility.

Mariners bench players are better this season

Aug 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Mariners second base Cole Young (2) throws for a double play after tagging out Philadelphia Phillies second base Bryson Stott (5) during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Watching some of Seattle's young stars settle in for the 2026 campaign will be exciting for the fans. Emerson has been heavily-hyped, and so far, he hasn't disappointed. He played over three levels of the minors in 2025 and hit at every single one of them, finishing his season at Triple-A Tacoma. He's naturally a shortstop, but could legitimately play every day at second or third base, as well. He's almost 100% guranteed to make his MLB debut on Opening Day.

Along with the other names mentioned, a big bopper could be on the bench at some point in the year, as well. The team's top power-hitting prospect, Lazaro Montes, is more than likely to also debut in 2026. He could provide a lot of fireworks in late-inning matchups.

With the mix of old and new, this group of bench players has the kind of mix you often see in a World Series champion. A mix of veteran bats, young hungry stars, and defensively versatile - just the kind of formula that can help concoct a Commissioner's Trophy for the City of Seattle.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions