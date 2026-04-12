Mariners’ Bats Rescue Luis Castillo In Emotional Comeback Win Over Astros

For once, the Mariners’ offense got to be the one handing out the rescue package. We are used to watching Seattle’s pitching staff spend six or seven innings holding games together while the lineup tries to scrape together just enough offense to make it matter. This time, Luis Castillo was the one who needed saving, and the Mariners’ bats actually answered the call in an 8-7 walk-off win over the Astros.

It was kind of a jarring watch for most of the game. This looked like one of those nights that was headed straight for a familiar bin. Castillo was getting hit hard and Houston continued to pile up traffic. The Astros had built a 7-2 lead before the game had a chance to settle down. Castillo’s final line was ugly: 3.1 innings, 10 hits, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, on 91 pitches.

But on Saturday, the Mariners’ offense outslugged the mistakes made on the mound. Cal Raleigh got things started early with a two-run homer in the first, which at least kept the Mariners from getting completely buried while Castillo was leaking runs. Then the fifth inning arrived, and everything flipped. Seattle dropped five runs on Houston, wiped out the deficit, and dragged themselves back into the game before it could completely get away.

J.P. Crawford’s Walk-Off Lifts Mariners Past Astros After Luis Castillo Unravels

Julio Rodríguez delivered the biggest blow of the inning with a game-tying two-run homer, his first of the season, and you could feel the release in that swing. It was nice to finally see Julio produce the kind of pop everybody has been waiting on this season. Raleigh finished with three RBIs. J.P. Crawford had already chipped in earlier, and then of course he came back later to play hero again.

The Astros still finished with 17 hits. They were constantly threatening. The game stayed tense because Seattle never really took control of it after the comeback. So even while the offense deserves a ton of credit, this wasn’t some grand “everything is fixed” kind of statement win. Castillo’s recent trend is still concerning. The Mariners still gave up way too much hard contact. And getting out-hit 17-7 is usually the kind of stat line that gets attached to a frustrating loss, not a cathartic walk-off win.

With the game tied, the Astros loaded the bases and had Yordan Alvarez at the plate, which is just about the least relaxing sentence imaginable. Muñoz got the flyout he needed, escaped the jam, and gave the Mariners one more chance to finish the comeback. If Muñoz doesn’t survive that moment, we are having a very different conversation about another wasted rally and another ugly Castillo outing.

Instead, Bryan Abreu opened the door for Seattle in the bottom of the ninth by walking the bases loaded, and Crawford slammed right through it. One RBI single later, game over. Mariners win. T-Mobile Park loses its mind. The Astros lose their sixth straight. And Crawford, as usual, ends up looking like the calmest person in the middle of absolute nonsense.

That might be the most Mariners thing about the whole night. Even in a game where Julio tied it, Raleigh powered it, and the offense finally covered for the pitching staff, it still somehow ended with J.P. Crawford stepping in and cleaning it up.

It’s big that the Mariners won a game this way. They needed proof that this lineup could carry some weight when the pitching cracked. They needed a win where the bats did more than just decorate the box score. They needed one where the offense actually returned the favor.

On Saturday night, they finally did.