Mariners MVP Candidate Cal Raleigh wins the Silver Slugger Award
In what has become an unforgettable year for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, the flowers just keep on coming. The baseball-bashing backstop has been named the American League Silver Slugger Award winner for the position of catcher. It's the first time in his career that he has received the honor. He is the eighth player and first catcher in Mariners history to win a Silver Slugger Award.
He certainly accumulated the numbers to back up his claim to his newest crown. The 28-year-old catcher clubbed 60 home runs and notched 125 RBI, 110 runs scored, 24 doubles, and 14 stolen bases. He's one of three finalists for the AL MVP Award, along with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Guardians' Jose Ramirez, but he's already been flooded with honors. He was named the Sporting News Player of the Year late last month.
Raleigh was also voted the overall Player of the Year and American League Outstanding Player in the 2025 Players' Choice Awards. And - already a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Award winner in 2024 - he is expected to sweep those honors again thanks to his defensive prowess.
Raleigh's 2025 Season was Off the Charts
In the course of the season, Raleigh set a number of records. He topped the single-season marks for home runs for a catcher and a switch-hitter. He also set a new Mariners' mark, topping the 56 Long balls that Ken Griffey, Jr. registered on two different occasions.
"He just continues to check off all these milestones, and he does it with such a humble heart,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “The position itself is a little bit [more difficult] because you get knocked down back there, but he has handled it all so incredibly well. And I don’t know how he’s been able to do it.”
The Mariners had two other finalists for the AL SIlver Sluggr Award, centerfielder Julio Rodriguez and second baseman Jorge Polanco. Unfortunately, they were unable to bring home the hardware.