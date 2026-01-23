Mariners will play 13 national TV games during the 2026 regular season

Coming off an impressive 90-win season and their first division championship in 24 years, the Seattle Mariners are scheduled to play on national TV 13 times in the upcoming year. As one of baseball's feel-good stories in recent years, the rise of the organization and its flair for the dramatic, fans are waiting for an encore performance in 2026.

The schedules have now been set by Major League Baseball, and the M's will compete in contests on Monday games on FS1, Tuesday on TBS, Saturday games on FOX and FS1, and Sunday Night games on NBC and Peacock.

The Mariners are slated for national television games in both March and April, three in May, three in July, and two in August. However, those numbers will likely increase because the initial schedule for Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV isn't known yet.

Seattle could be the 'Must-See Mariners' in 2026

Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Mariners should be fun to watch this year, led by Julio Rodriguez, MLB.com's pick to win the upcoming season's AL MVP Award. And of course, fans will be tuning in to see if catcher Cal Raleigh can follow up on his spectacular slugging stats in 2026. With that being stated, here are Seattle's currently scheduled national TV appearances:

Sunday, March 29: Mariners vs. Guardians – NBC, Peacock (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 31: Mariners vs. Yankees – TBS (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 18: Mariners vs. Rangers – FOX (4 p.m.)

Monday, April 27: Mariners at Twins – FS1 (4:30 p.m.)

Monday, May 11: Mariners at Astros – FS1 (5 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16: Mariners vs. Padres – FOX (4 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17: Mariners vs. Padres – Peacock (4 p.m.)

Saturday, May 23: Mariners at Royals – FS1 (1 p.m.)

Sunday, July 5: Mariners vs. Blue Jays – Peacock (2 p.m.)

Saturday, July 18: Mariners vs. Giants – FOX (5 p.m.)

Saturday, July 25: Mariners at Rangers – FOX (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 1: Mariners vs. Twins – FS1 (1 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 16: Mariners at Astros – NBC, Peacock (4 p.m.)

The Mariners are expected to be among the favorites in the American League, and they look to repeat as West division titleholders. If they do, there will certainly be enough eyes on them this season to bear witness to it all.

