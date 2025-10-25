Retaining Jorge Polanco is a Must for the Mariners
As the World Series rolls along, free agency gets nearer and nearer for players who want to cash in and teams who want to improve their roster. This particular off-season will be particularly tough to navigate for the Seattle Mariners, as three of their four starting infielders will hit the open market.
Among those names is second baseman Jorge Polanco. A switch-hitter with pop in his bat, the 32-year-old is expected to decline his player option and enter free agency. At the same time, the M's are also trying to retain third baseman Eugenio Suarez and/or first baseman Bo Naylor. However, most MLB experts seem to agree that Suarez isn't likely to return in 2026.
Polanco hit .265 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI in the 2025 regular season. In the playoffs, he hit three homers and drove in eight. Oftentimes, he would be hitting in the cleanup spot behind Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. His power-packed presence helped protect Seattle's two biggest stars, assuring them they would see plenty of good pitches to hit.
Will Polanco Return To The Mariners?
It's believed that the Mariners are targeting Josh Naylor as the top priority of their trio of free agents. However, Polanco is also considered a more likely pick to some back in 2026, over the much pricier Suarez. Seattle beat reporter Daniel Kramer wrote an in-depth look ahead at the M's off-season, and specifically highlighted Polanco's situation.
"Polanco has a $6 million vesting player option that he triggered after reaching 450 plate appearances, which is less than the $7.75 million he earned in 2025," Kramer wrote. "And because he’ll be able to net a multiyear deal on the open market, all signs point to Polanco declining the option and testing free agency."
"That said, because of his resounding turnaround -- 26 homers, .821 OPS andmany big October moments -- Seattle will want the 32-year-old back. The question then will be on cost and length."
MLB Free agency will begin five days after the World Series is concluded. In that five-day span, teams will have exclusive rights to negotiate with their own players before they hit the market.