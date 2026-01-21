Mariners starting pitcher signs 2026 contract to avoid arbitration

Heading into this week, the Seattle Mariners only had one arbitration-eligible player remaining on the roster who had not re-signed for 2026. Now, they have rectified that situation by re-signing starting pitcher Bryce Miller to a deal, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. The move not only secures a reliable talent but also settles any matters involving the club's vaunted rotation as the M's look to repeat as division champions.

Miller, 27, will have a $2.4375 million salary for 2026, and the Mariners’ club option for 2027 is $6.075 million with a $15,000 buyout, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The pitcher will remain under team control through 2029.

A fourth-round MLB Draft pick (113th overall) by the Mariners in 2021, Miller had a record of 4-6 last season. He finished the year with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts, but he missed two separate stints with right elbow inflammation. However, the year prior, he was outstanding. The righty went 12-8 in 2024, with a 2.94 ERA, 171 strikeouts, and 45 walks in 180.1 innings pitched.

The Mariners previously agreed on 2026 contracts with six other arbitration-eligible players: Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Matt Brash, and Gabe Speier. All those names (along with Miller) are expected to be factors in Seattle's success this season.

Seattle starters are set for a superb season

Aug 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) gets a new baseball after allowing a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With both Miller and Bryan Woo returning from nagging injuries, and the rest of the rotation intact, the team's front five should be in for a big year. With four former All-Stars as part of that group, those arms should be as big a part of the club's success as any other factor in the coming year.

Along with Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert, the Mariners' five-some can be as good as any in the game, provided they can stay healthy over the long haul. Woo has emerged as a potential Cy Young Award winner, and any one of the other hurlers in the rotation can dominate on any given night. With that combination - and Bryce Miller returning to his 2024 form - the team could take another title just based on their starting pitching alone.

