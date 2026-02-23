Mariners take out Reds in 14-8 Spring Training blowout

The Seattle Mariners flexed their offensive might on Sunday at Goodyear Ballpark, crushing the Reds, 14-8, on Cincinnati's home turf. The win now moves their Spring Training record to 2-1 over the first weekend of exhibition contests, with their only loss so far coming at the hands of the San Francisco Giants.

Outfielder Brennan Davis went 1 for two, with a home run, three RBI, and two walks for the Mariners, who have aplethora of position players battling for only a couple of open spots. Other standouts on the day included Jared Sundstrom, who had a hit and two runs batted in. Infielders Blake Swihart and Brock Rodden also chipped in, with two RBI apiece. At one point in the contest, the M's scored 12 unanswered runs.

On the mound, starter Rodney Dobnak was shelled for five earned runs and seven hits over the first 1.1 innings. Notable names included Jhonathon Diaz, who tossed two scoreless innings of ball, and Domingo Gonzales, who hurled one frame and also allowed no runs.

Major League Baseball's new ABS also got a workout in today's matchup. There were nine calls challenged during this game, with six calls overturned, as even the umpires are working out the kinks in Spring Training.

Dan Wilson has a lot of talent to work with

Feb 12, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on during a Spring Training workout at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

While everyone already knows about Mariners stars like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, perhaps more than anything, this Spring Training is showcasing the incredible depth of the organization. The front office team of GM Justin Hollander and president of baseball Jerry Dipoto has given Seattle skipper Dan Wilson plenty of tools to build a pennant-winning powerhouse. That's left the manager not only excited about the season, but upbeat, as well.

"There's just so many guys here, and they're here early, and they're eager and ready to go," Wilson said. "Just a good feeling. You just gotta love to see that kind of energy."

The Mariners will play again on Monday, as they travel to Glendale to take on Los Angeles in a 12:05 start. The Dodgers are, of course, the two-time defending World Series Champions, while the M's are looking to reach their first Fall Classic ever this season. While its still just exhibition season, there's a strong possibility that these two squads could be playing for it all again for the Commissioner's Trophy.