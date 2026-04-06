Mariners’ Top Pitching Prospect Is Making a Long Minor League Stay Feel Unlikely

The Mariners drafted Kade Anderson like a pitcher they believed could move quickly. That part was obvious from the jump. What is changing now is how easy it is to picture that climb actually speeding up, because his first taste of Double-A didn’t look like a guy easing into pro ball. It looked like somebody already making the level feel a little temporary.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft, made his Double-A Arkansas debut on April 3 and looked exactly like the kind of arm that can make a system speed up its plans. He threw four scoreless innings, gave up five hits and one walk, struck out six, and generated 12 swinging strikes on just 59 pitches. All six strikeouts were swinging.

Kade Anderson Is Already Testing How Long Mariners Can Stay Patient

The Mariners already got a preview of how advanced Anderson looks during spring training, when he struck out Xander Bogaerts, Miguel Andujar, and Gavin Sheets in his first pro inning against big leaguers. Seattle was building him more like a pitcher they want prepared for a full-season workload and, if needed, a major league call-up. That doesn’t mean a 2026 debut is guaranteed. But it does mean the organization doesn’t see him as a long-range project.

Anderson came out of LSU after leading Division I with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings, then capped it off by winning College World Series Most Outstanding Player honors during LSU’s title run. Seattle gave him an $8.8 million signing bonus because this was supposed to be one of the most polished, competitive arms in the class, and so far he looks exactly like that.

The easy comp here is not about style as much as pace. The Blue Jays did not keep Trey Yesavage buried for long once it became obvious he was too advanced for the level, and Anderson has that same sort of “why are we wasting time pretending?” energy around him right now. Again, nobody is saying he has to pitch meaningful innings for Seattle in 2026. The Mariners don’t need to force that. Their rotation is already talented enough that they can afford to be sane about this.

But sane also does not mean blind. If Anderson stays healthy, keeps missing bats like this, and keeps showing the same poise Seattle has been raving about since camp, it’s hard to picture him being stuck in the system forever. Maybe the debut comes sometime in 2027. Maybe a late-2026 opening changes the conversation faster than expected. Either way, the point is the same: the Mariners drafted this lefty because he looked like a fast mover, and after one Double-A start, that idea already feels a whole lot more real.