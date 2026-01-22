The Seattle Mariners sign Washington Nationals infielder J.T. Arruda

It was made official earlier this week that the Seattle Mariners had signed Washington Nationals infielder J.T. Arruda to a minor-league contract on Jan. 12. Oddly, it took almost 10 days for the transaction to be logged by Major League Baseball, but it's now officially a done deal.

Arruda, 28, was the Nationals' 11th-round draft pick in 2019 out of Fresno State University and has yet to make his MLB debut. He was a promising prospect when the team selected him, but he's played in 378 minor league games in his pro career without a single call-up thus far.

So Seattle will be a change of scenery, and hopefully a different outcome, for the 28-year-old. And while he's certainly not expected to compete for the starting job at second base, he could establish himself as a quality big-leaguer and utility backup with the Mariners.

Replacing Polanco has been difficult

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) warms up before game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The M's have scrambled to replace now-departed free agent second baseman Jorge Polanco, who signed a two-year contract with the Mets. While there's been some chatter that super infield prospect Colt Emerson could fill the role, it's been pretty clear this offseason that the team prefers to sign a veteran and bring their prized youngster along slowly.

While there's been plenty of talk about the Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, the team has so far failed in their fishing attempts and doesn't seem any closer to landing him. They've pursued some free agents who have signed elsewhere, and trade talks have been pretty quiet as we inch closer and closer to the start of Spring Training.

