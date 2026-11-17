The Baltimore Orioles have interest in Randy Arozarena. They can also take a run at him without putting either of their two highest draft picks on the table. And if we were counting on the qualifying offer to thin out his market enough to give the Mariners a better shot at retaining him, Baltimore, as well as his agent Scott Boras, are a good reminder of how little protection a qualifying offer can buy.

Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported that two sources said the Orioles have shown interest in Arozarena. They’re also looking for starting pitching and have interest in bringing back Luis Robert Jr. There’s plenty for the Orioles to sort out before they get to the point of making a serious offer. But this is a team looking to get more out of its outfield. Arozarena offers something refreshingly straightforward.

We know what that looks like in Seattle. Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 homers and 26 steals in 2026. It was his sixth straight 20-20 season, and he did it while cutting his strikeout rate to a career-low 21.6 percent. The homers and steals are an easy sell. The part we’d miss over 162 games is having a right-handed hitter who can work his way on base when there’s nothing decent to drive and still do damage when a pitcher comes back over the plate. His 148 OPS+ tied for fifth among qualified hitters. That’s a lot of offense to ask the next left fielder to make up.

Orioles Face a Light Draft Penalty While Mariners Face Replacing Randy Arozarena

Arozarena has officially turned down Seattle’s one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer. If Baltimore signs him, the Orioles would surrender their third-highest pick in the 2027 draft as a revenue-sharing recipient. The exact slot is still up in the air. The important part for Baltimore is that its two highest selections are safe, and it keeps its international bonus money.

The cheap draft penalty is one thing. Paying for 26-homer power at Camden Yards is another. According to Baseball Savant’s adjusted park model, 19 out of Arozarena’s 26 home runs in 2026 would have cleared the fence if he’d hit them all at Oriole Park. That’s a risk worth pricing into a multiyear deal for a corner outfielder entering his age-32 season. The AL East road trips offer some upside. The same contact plays for 22 homers at Yankee Stadium, and at Fenway, we can picture him wearing out the Green Monster with doubles even though Savant has him at 16 homers there.

The draft pick is the easy part of the conversation. He’s projected around four years and $100 million, and Baltimore still needs room in its budget for arms. The Orioles also owe Tyler O’Neill $16.5 million for 2027, which makes another substantial commitment to a corner outfielder a harder sell. A reunion with Robert would address a different need because he can play center, though his injury history makes it tough to count on a full season. They have choices and options. They will also have to decide if Arozarena is worth the salary and a draft penalty.

The Orioles are already the second club we can point to. Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the Phillies have shown interest in Arozarena and fellow free agent Seiya Suzuki. Philadelphia’s outfielders combined for a .686 OPS in 2026, so there’s an obvious reason for the Phillies to keep calling. For Seattle, that means two clubs with outfield needs have surfaced while Arozarena is still weighing the qualifying offer. If the Mariners have been hoping a thin market brings him back into their price range, we wouldn’t build an offseason around that hope.

Seattle will get something out of his departure. As a revenue-sharing recipient itself, the club would receive a pick after the first round and before Competitive Balance Round A and signs elsewhere for at least $50 million.

We can see the case for drawing a line on a long-term deal. Arozarena’s age and outfield range already gives the Mariners a reason to think about how often he’d need DH days by the back end of a four-year contract. If they have a way to replace his production and spend the rest of the money on another everyday hitter, that’s a plan that could work. Going cheaper in left and asking the same lineup to cover the difference is a tough ask. The Mariners would be betting they can spread the missing offense across several bounceback seasons and prospects after watching one player supply it for 154 games

Baltimore can afford to see where the bidding goes. Seattle should use that same time to put a real price on replacing Arozarena. If the alternatives cost more in prospects, money or lineup production than the Mariners are willing to give up, they ought to make him a multiyear offer of their own. We know the bat plays well at T-Mobile Park. The Orioles only have to decide how much they’d pay to add it.