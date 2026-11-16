Mariners Already Wasted One AL West Opening as the Astros Continue to Overhaul Their Leadership

The Houston Astros did just enough to hang a banner by winning the AL West with 81 wins. It was also enough to start changing the names on the office doors. The Mariners won just 76 games. They’re going through their own shake-up, maybe not of the same magnitude. But its fair to say that both teams will be entering the 2027 with some new faces in charge. But every time Houston makes another change, we get another chance to sit with just how badly Seattle fumbled that race for the division title.

Connor Huff is leaving the Astros for a job outside baseball, and Randy Flores already has another decision to make about how to build his front office. Houston’s new general manager has the go-ahead to replace Huff, though he hasn’t said whether that means hiring another assistant GM or creating a different role. Gavin Dickey and Charles Cook, who both interviewed for the job that went to Flores, are still on staff and assistant GM’s as well. Brad Ausmus is in as manager. The Astros have filled the two biggest jobs in their overhaul, and they’re still figuring out how to staff the front office.

Huff’s exit is straightforward. It’s everything around it that makes Houston look disjointed under Jim Crane. The Astros moved on from Dana Brown in August, with the division race still going, and handed his duties to Huff, Dickey, Cook and senior adviser Jeff Bagwell while Crane oversaw baseball operations. Crane put off a decision on Joe Espada until after the season.

By October, Houston had given the Mariners permission to speak with Espada about their opening before publicly settling his future in Houston. On Oct. 14, the Astros announced they wouldn’t renew his contract. Giving Espada a chance to pursue another job was fair. It was still a strange sight to see Seattle looking at Houston’s manager while the reigning division champs had yet to say whether they wanted him back.

So now we’re in November. The Astros changed who ran baseball operations in the middle of a division race, changed managers after winning it, and still have work to do in the front office. What’s somewhat embarrassing is that Houston had enough problems to spend the fall rethinking who was in charge, and the Mariners still finished five games behind them. Who knows, maybe you always have a chance when you have an AL MVP in Yordan Álvarez on your roster.

Put yourself back in Seattle last spring. If somebody had told us 82 wins would be enough to finish ahead of Houston, we would’ve spent more time arguing about the playoff rotation than worrying about getting there. The Mariners had just come within a win of the World Series. A club coming off that run ought to be able to absorb a few things going wrong and still get over .500. Perhaps that’s why they were so intent on waiting for the roster to get healthy. Or for Rob Refsnyder to break out of a season-long slump. Instead, Seattle finished behind a division winner that gave up 32 more runs than it scored.

Mariners’ Next Moves for Jason Kanzler Should Address Third Base and the Bullpen

The interesting thing about Jason Kanzler’s hire is what the Mariners are asking him to fix. He spent three seasons running player development for the Cubs after working on Houston’s major league staff. Now he takes over a club where, according to Jerry Dipoto, several homegrown players felt some of what they’d learned in the minors had been abandoned once they reached Seattle.

They brought back CJ Gillman, the former Mariners minor league hitting coordinator who spent 2026 as Washington’s director of hitting, and you can see what Seattle is after. Kanzler knows how to get coaches across an organization working from the same plan. Gillman already knows what some of these hitters were working on before they got to T-Mobile Park.

Now the Mariners should focus on supplying both Gillman and Kanzler with a bat worth writing into the lineup at third base. Seattle scored 664 runs in 2026, third fewest in baseball. We can believe this staff will help some of the returning hitters and still expect Dipoto and Justin Hollander to raise the floor themselves. The target should be a hitter who can hold down the hot corner and stay in the lineup when the opposing manager goes to a lefty.

The bullpen deserves the same attention. The Mariners need another reliever they can trust in critical junctures before handing it over to Andrés Muñoz.

Houston’s leadership changes gave us a reason to look back at the AL West race Seattle let get away. How the Mariners back their new staff is what makes this winter worth watching.

Houston has its own version of that problem. Some familiar Astros are getting older, and Flores has to figure out how much to ask of that group while he fills out his staff and works through the roster. We don’t have to assume he’ll get every call right to see why Seattle should move with some urgency. Houston can be an aging team in transition and still get better at the spots that cost it games last year. A small improvement would go a long way when the club chasing it just finished six games below .500.

The Mariners already got to see what a vulnerable Houston team looked like over 162 games. They watched it win the division anyway. When we look at Seattle’s roster in spring training, the question should be whether it can win the West if the Astros get better.