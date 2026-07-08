Randy Arozarena’s Viral Grand Slam Trot Shows the Mariners Must Embrace the Chaos

Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam, on the Fourth of July, against the Toronto Blue Jays, turned the bases into his own personal stage, and somehow Talkin’ Baseball found a way to ask whether he did too much.

There’s no doubt the Mariners already know what comes with the Randy Arozarena experience. The bat-flip energy. The slow trot, depending on the situation. The secret shakes, rock-paper-scissors, maybe even a fadeaway jump shot while rounding third. Who knows what to expect, really? Just know it’s going to be theatrical.

It can occasionally be a bunch of baseball nonsense, but that is what comes with Arozarena. And of all times to call it out, during the “Blue Invasion” is probably the worst one. There was no better time for Arozarena to do Arozarena things. The Mariners didn’t acquire a quiet corner outfielder who punches the clock, jogs around the bases and disappears into the dugout.

And when Randy is launching grand slams, especially on this kind of stage, the Mariners should be asking for more. He’s not always subtle. He’s not going to move through a game without making his mark. One day, that might mean burning through two ABS challenges in the same at-bat in the first inning. The next afternoon, it might mean making up for it by blasting a grand slam and turning the bases into his own personal parade.

Randy Arozarena’s Grand Slam Celebration Is Exactly What Seattle Signed Up For

The Talkin’ Baseball clip that made the rounds leaned into an interesting part of the conversation. Jake mentioned that Arozarena looked like a WWE character circling the bases. Trevor Plouffe didn’t like it at all (though he eventually comes around by the end of the clip). Honestly, that’s part of the appeal when it comes to Arozarena. And the Mariners should want more of it.

Did Randy Arozarena do too much on his Grand Slam trot? pic.twitter.com/N9HgkZf7c0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2026

What they really should’ve said was, “Hey now, you’re an All-Star,” you know the rest, and moved on. But to their credit, as they made the rounds asking co-workers whether his home run trot was too much, the majority seemed entertained by it. If anything, they wanted more.

Arozarena is heading to his second consecutive All-Star Game and the third of his career. He’s slashing .286/.375/.451 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a 137 OPS+. He’s been one of the Mariners’ most consistent bats this season, and timing is everything because he’s also in a contract year.

Arozarena is also a Scott Boras client, so it’s fair to expect him to hit free agency after the season. Heading into his age-32 season, this will be his best chance to land the biggest contract possible. That means M’s fans should enjoy this ride while they can, because this could be the last season they get to see Arozarena’s theatrics in a Mariners uniform.