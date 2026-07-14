Randy Arozarena Has Become the Mariners’ Version of Marvel’s Sentry

Okay, give this a chance. Promise that it’ll make sense. Watching Randy Arozarena play baseball has some parallels to Marvel’s comic book character Sentry.

We’re not going to drag everyone through decades of comic-book lore, alternate identities and world-ending psychological drama. That would be excessive, and comparing a baseball player’s occasional lapses to a character’s serious mental-health struggles would be unfair.

This is strictly about the simple Sentry-and-The-Void dynamic.

Sentry is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. He’s also made his live-action debut in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*. The problem is that his greatness is permanently connected to what they call The Void, a destructive force that always seems to follow behind him. The hero shows up, saves the day and reminds everyone how spectacular he can be. Then the darkness arrives to balance the scales.

That is the Randy Arozarena experience, especially in 2026. Look no further than this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays. Arozarena came up a few feet short of making a play on a foul ball hit by Cedric Mullins that we could seriously argue looked catchable. On the very next pitch, Mullins homered while Luis Castillo looked back toward left field.

The next day, Arozarena launches a three-run homer at Tropicana Field and helps the Mariners roll to an 8-2 win.

Randy Arozarena homers at The Trop!



It's all @Mariners so far 💪 pic.twitter.com/009OMMOsv0 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

Sentry. The Void. Then Sentry again.

Look even further back to the Mariners’ July 4 weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arozarena became the first batter in MLB history to burn both of his team’s ABS challenges during the same plate appearance in the first inning. Seattle was only two batters into the game. It was absurd, unnecessary and painfully on brand.

It also didn’t single-handedly cost the Mariners the game. Seattle’s offense produced almost nothing in a 2-0 loss, while Luis Castillo(again) gave them six solid innings in a tough-luck loss.

Then Arozarena came out the next day and homered because of course he did.

This is what watching Arozarena has become. The brilliance and the frustration are rarely separated by much space. Sometimes they are barely separated by 24 hours.

Randy Arozarena Never Lets Mariners Fans Stay Mad for Long

Arozarena has been one of the Mariners’ best players this season. That shouldn’t get lost in this gimmicky superhero comp. He’s the Mariners only All-Star representative this season, earning his second consecutive selection with Seattle after leading the club’s qualified hitters in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Through the first half of the season, he hit .286/.380/.458 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

He’s not underperforming by any means. He’s been a legit engine for an offense that has needed one. And that is also why Mariners fans can’t stay irritated with him for very long. It’s actually kind of brilliant he rarely gives them enough time because usually a home run is right around the corner.

The Mariners Cannot Separate Randy Arozarena From the Chaos

It would be easy to demand a cleaner version of Arozarena. Hustle after every ball. If the hamstring is truly an issue, maybe give him some days at DH. Something has to change, because the Mariners cannot continue allowing plays to create the impression that effort is a problem.

At the same time, it also might not be realistic with the amount of hampered talent on the team. Arozarena plays with a level of confidence and instinct that can produce both the spectacular and the ridiculous. The same player who believes he can ambush any pitcher also believes every borderline strike call must be wrong. The same freedom that makes him dangerous can occasionally make him careless.

That does not excuse poor effort. The foul-ball play in Tampa deserved scrutiny. Arozarena should have handled it better, especially with Castillo trying to work through a tight game.

But we also do not need to turn every mistake into a referendum on his value or commitment. Arozarena has consistently been one of Seattle’s most productive hitters. He played through a strong first half, earned an All-Star spot and returned from a hamstring issue without losing the aggression that makes him valuable.

The Sentry comparison works because Seattle never seems to get one version of Arozarena without the other lurking nearby.

He’s been an All-Star, an offensive catalyst, a defensive liability and one of the most entertaining players on the roster. That seems to be the deal. And we’re just along for the ride.