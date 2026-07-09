Jeff Passan Nailed the Mariners’ Cleanest Trade Deadline Solution

There was no reason to overthink this one. It’s no secret by now that the Mariners are in need of a right-handed bat. But more importantly, it’s what kind of right-handed bat they need. It doesn’t have to be the biggest name either.

Passan landing on Taylor Ward as the M’s best trade match makes a lot of sense. It’s not the flashiest name on the board. But it’s clean, and the Mariners could use a little of that.

Seattle is barely clinging to first place in the AL West, but like many AL teams this season, the Mariners aren’t a team without friction. They already have pieces, and already have stars. Julio Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena give them two legitimate right-handed outfield bats. Cal Raleigh can give you pop from that side of the plate as well against left-handed pitching. However, the other big names in the lineup give them impact from the left side of the plate.

Taylor Ward Gives the Mariners a Right-Handed Bat They Actually Need

The Mariners don’t need to add a player who makes the lineup card harder to write. They need someone who solves a specific problem without creating three more. At the beginning of the season, the intentions were for that player to be Rob Refsnyder. But his .133/.203/.219 slash line tells us how that’s going, and now he’s on the 10-day IL with knee inflammation.

Ward, who also spent eight seasons playing for the Mariners’ division-rival Los Angeles Angels, could be the solution. Passan called Ward the best accessible fit for Seattle, and it’s hard to argue. He noted that the Mariners have been searching for the right-handed side of the outfield equation, and neither Refsnyder nor Victor Robles has answered it.

Ward’s profile checks a lot of boxes for the Mariners. A 16.6 percent walk rate (98th percentile), and a 14.7 percent chase rate (100th percentile) while slashing .254/.382/.353 with five home runs and 24 RBI. He’s not giving away at-bats and his low bat speed (68.2 mph) tells us he’s just looking for contact and has a steady approach at the plate.

Seattle doesn’t need another hitter who walks to the plate trying to send the ball to the moon. They have enough home run damage. They need more traffic, more real at-bats, and more pressure.

Willson Contreras Would Raise the Mariners’ Ceiling and Complicate Everything Else

Willson Contreras earned a mention as the more exciting dream match. And of course that makes sense. He’s been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, and putting that kind of bat into the Mariners lineup would change the ceiling immediately.

But then what? Contreras and Naylor are competing for playing time at first? Contreras would land in the middle of an already crowded first base and DH picture. Naylor needs at-bats. Brendan Donovan will need at-bats when(if) healthy. The Mariners still have young infielders they are trying to develop while also trying to win the division. Adding Contreras sounds great until Dan Wilson has to deal with the defensive limitations and playing-time issues. And let's not get started on the Contreras theatre we’ve seen throughout the season. It might be a little much for the staff to juggle.

The Mariners don’t need to win the headlines at the trade deadline. They just need to find a better way to fit how the roster is built. Ward wouldn’t force the M’s to reimagine the roster at an extreme level. He’d give them the patient right-handed option they need.