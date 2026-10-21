The First Move the Mariners Front Office Must Make This Offseason

This one might be obvious, but the Mariners need to put a manager in the dugout before we spend another winter arguing about who belongs in the lineup. Hiring Dan Wilson’s successor should be Seattle’s first major move this offseason. After a 76-86 finish, Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander need someone who can explain how this team will play better, help choose the coaches responsible for making that happen and bring a strong and helpful opinion into the room before they begin shaping the roster.

This hire is so important that it needs to hold up once somebody throws the first pitch. Seattle is reportedly hoping to have its next manager in place by Halloween, according to Adam Jude’s reporting. That’s a reasonable target. The front office has an entire roster to address, and the person running it should have a voice before the shopping gets serious.

Mariners Manager Candidates Joe Espada and Rocco Baldelli Deserve a Serious Look

Joe Espada and Rocco Baldelli give this search something more substantial. Houston granted Seattle permission to speak with Espada about the opening, which really doesn’t matter much at this point after they parted ways. Baldelli is also someone the Mariners are expected to speak with.

Both deserve serious consideration. With Espada, Seattle should figure out what he would bring from Houston and what he would change.

Baldelli’s seven seasons managing Minnesota offer plenty to examine, too: three division titles, a 527-505 record and plenty of difficult stretches of his own.

Mariners’ Next Manager Must Help Shape Seattle’s Offseason Roster Plan

Seattle needs to know how its next manager would handle young hitters and distribute playing time. Dipoto and Hollander still own the roster decisions. Trading a core starter for offense would remain their responsibility. A manager’s preference should inform that discussion without becoming an excuse for whatever the front office already wanted to do.

That is where this search can actually improve the offseason: by adding another informed voice before Seattle commits money, prospects or pitching to a solution.

An early appointment also gives the new manager time to help assemble a staff and establish expectations with players. And yes, prospective additions should be able to hear a clear explanation of their role from the person who will write the lineup. A recognizable manager will not make Seattle’s offensive needs disappear. A coherent plan can make the club’s pitch more credible.

We should be careful, though, about letting the front office turn this vacancy into a waiting room. Trade conversations, player evaluations and budget decisions can proceed during interviews. Seattle has enough work to keep everyone busy.