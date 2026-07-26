Mariners Trade Target Spencer Steer Comes With One Major Red Flag

It’s very obvious the Mariners are in need of offense. They rank near the bottom of Major League Baseball in both runs scored and OPS, and another summer spent waiting for the lineup to fix itself would be organizational malpractice.

At the same time, that doesn’t mean every available hitter is worth an aggressive trade package. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners are reportedly interested in Cincinnati Reds utilityman Spencer Steer. You can see the appeal immediately. Steer bats right-handed, has played six defensive positions this season and is under club control through 2028. He also has 16 home runs and would give them another movable piece.

Then we reach the split that should stop the Mariners from getting carried away. Steer has demolished left-handed pitching this season, producing a 1.062 OPS against southpaws. Against right-handers, that number plummets to .657.

Spencer Steer’s Platoon Splits Should Concern the Mariners

Steer is slashing .240/.320/.423 overall. Perfectly respectable numbers, especially for someone capable of moving around the diamond. But they aren’t the numbers of a hitter who should command a massive deadline return.

There’s no denying Steer would improve their lineup against left-handed pitching. Well, maybe. The Mariners have tried moves like this several times in the past, and it rarely works. Still, they entered the weekend with an MLB-worst .635 OPS against lefties. It’s been an open invitation for opposing teams to stack southpaws against them whenever possible.

Dropping Steer into that could potentially help. He could replace someone like Luke Raley against a left-handed starter, or give Josh Naylor a day away from first base and provide another option at DH.

There’s value in the role, but it’s still only a role. Right-handed pitchers throw most of the innings in Major League Baseball. They also dominate most pitching staffs and bullpens. An everyday offensive upgrade must remain dangerous after the opposing manager changes pitchers in the sixth inning. Steer’s production against right-handers doesn’t clear that bar this season.

The Mariners are reportedly willing to listen on Emerson Hancock. He’s also controlled through 2030 and will not reach arbitration until 2028. There’s been no report directly connecting him to a potential Steer trade, but we know how quickly deadline conversations can evolve when one team needs offense and another wants controllable pitching.

We don’t think Hancock should be the price for Steer. Trading six-plus seasons of a productive starting pitcher for a hitter who currently carries a .657 OPS against righties would be a poor use of the organization’s greatest strength. The Mariners should use their pitching depth to acquire the right kind of offense. They shouldn’t burn it on a player who might be on the bench when a right-hander takes the mound to start a postseason game.

The same restraint should apply to Seattle’s best prospects. Club control only matters when the player deserves regular playing time throughout those additional seasons. They should remain interested in Steer. He could make the Mariners better. But he wouldn’t transform them.