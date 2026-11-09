Trea Turner’s Untradeable Phillies Contract Rewrites Mariners’ 2022 Free-Agent What-If

Remember when Trea Turner felt like the answer? The Mariners had finally broken their postseason drought. Julio Rodríguez had emerged as a superstar. The starting rotation looked capable of carrying a contender. Seattle needed another dangerous hitter, and Turner appeared to fit almost too perfectly.

He hit for average and created chaos on the bases. He would have brought legitimate star power to a lineup that needed more of it. Then Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, bringing the fantasy to an end. Four years later, we should be thankful it did.

Bleacher Report recently ranked Turner’s deal as the most untradeable contract in baseball. Philadelphia still owes him approximately $190.9 million over the next seven seasons, taking him through his age-40 campaign in 2033. That would be unsettling enough if Turner were merely slowing down. His 2026 season was much worse than that.

Turner slashed .242/.297/.378 with an 81 OPS+ and finished with -0.1 WAR across 157 games. His defense cratered, too, as he recorded -17 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average. It was replacement-level production from a player making $27.3 million annually. Now imagine that contract sitting on the Mariners’ books. We’d never hear the end of Jerry Dipoto’s “I told you so.”

The Mariners’ Dream Signing Could Have Become Their Biggest Problem

Turner looked like Seattle’s missing piece during the 2022 offseason because we were understandably focused on what he could provide immediately.

The Mariners had just won 90 games and reached the American League Division Series. This was supposed to be the moment when ownership pushed harder. Turner would have given Seattle another established star and addressed its middle-infield problem in one move.

Mariners fans had spent years waiting for the organization to act like a serious contender. Turner would have represented that ambition. But that vision mostly centered on the first few seasons. It was easy to imagine Turner spraying hits around T-Mobile Park. But definitely less exciting to picture the Mariners paying him more than $27 million at 38, 39 and 40 years old.

Turner’s game has always depended heavily on athleticism. When the speed, range and explosiveness begin to fade, there isn’t much room for his overall value to survive a major offensive decline. Philadelphia is already discussing whether he can remain at shortstop, and the Phillies have seven more years to manage the consequences.

Seattle Caught a Break, but This Wasn’t Front-Office Genius

Seattle reportedly explored Turner as a possibility, but the interest was not mutual. The Mariners realized early in the process that he wasn’t coming to the Pacific Northwest. They didn’t study the aging curve, identify a looming disaster or make some kind of courageous decision to walk away. They were rejected before they could even have a seat at the table.

Turner’s decline doesn’t validate Seattle’s broader approach to free agency. Mariners fans weren’t wrong for wanting a star after the 2022 season. They correctly recognized that Seattle had reached the point when it needed to supplement its young core with proven offensive talent.

We were wrong about how well this particular star and this particular contract would age. Those are two entirely different conclusions.

The lesson here is that handing an 11-year contract to a player whose value is closely tied to speed carries enormous risk. There was plenty of room between committing $300 million to Turner and responding to a playoff breakthrough with Kolten Wong, Tommy La Stella and AJ Pollock. The Mariners don’t get to point at Philadelphia’s mess and pretend their alternative worked out.

One Mariners Free-Agent Miss We Can Finally Appreciate

Baseball’s alternate histories usually torture Mariners fans. What if Seattle had signed this hitter? What if ownership had spent a little more? Turner is a rare exception.

The player who once looked capable of transforming Seattle’s lineup now owns a contract another team would be almost impossible to move. The Phillies are paying for the version of Turner they signed in 2022 while receiving something alarmingly different.

But maybe he rebounds. He won the National League batting title and produced 5.4 WAR as recently as 2025, so his decline isn’t guaranteed to be linear. But even a resurgence wouldn’t erase the danger attached to seven remaining seasons.

We wanted the Mariners to make a statement and spend boldly. Turner looked like the perfect embodiment of that frustration. Now he represents something else.