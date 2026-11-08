Mariners Can Offer Teruaki Sato One Thing the Yankees Simply Can’t

The Mariners cannot promise Teruaki Sato brighter lights or the international visibility that comes with wearing Yankees pinstripes. But they can definitely offer him the chance to make an entire corner of the franchise his own. That is of course if his defensive prowess holds up.

Seattle needs a third baseman. And it needs a threat in the middle of the order. Sato could walk through the door and claim all three jobs immediately. It’s an easy sales pitch for the Mariners.

This is not about pretending the Yankees have nowhere to play him. FOX Sports noted that New York could make Sato its everyday third baseman, even with Ryan McMahon under contract for another season. McMahon hit .213 in 2026 and carries enough defensive versatility to move into a utility role.

Sato could start in New York. He could make an impact there too. And he’d have a much easier time using Yankee Stadium as his launching pad than he would in T-Mobile Park.

He just would not have the same opportunity to become the center of everything. The Yankees will always orbit Aaron Judge. Their lineup is already stuffed with prominent names, established contracts and players requiring carefully managed defensive roles. Sato would become another dangerous piece in New York’s collection. In Seattle, he could become a more defining piece.

The Mariners Have More Than an Open Position

The Mariners acquired Brendan Donovan to handle third base last season, but injuries limited him to 38 games. His ability to play other spots around the diamond gives Seattle an easy way to shift him elsewhere without reducing his value.

There’s a very clean path to third base for Sato. It wouldn’t have to come with a timeshare or even a spring competition. The M’s need a third baseman so badly they could simply hand it to Sato and let him know that it’s his if he wants it.

Sato is not arriving as a finished, risk-free product. He struck out in roughly 27 percent of his plate appearances across his final two NPB seasons. Major-league pitching will challenge him differently, and there will be stretches when the transition looks rough.

But the Mariners can afford to let him work through those stretches because there’s no established star waiting to reclaim third base. The Mariners would be signing him to become part of their identity, not asking him to justify his place in the lineup after every difficult week.

Sato Could Give Seattle’s Offense an Identity

We have watched this organization build around pitching for years while treating offensive improvement like something that can be solved with a platoon or bounce-back candidate.

The results finally stripped away the excuses. Seattle finished 29th in batting average and 28th in runs, hits and slugging percentage last season. This is an offense that is likely to lose Randy Arozarena. They’re crying out for someone capable of changing how opposing pitchers navigate it.

Sato just won the Central League Triple Crown after batting .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs for the Hanshin Tigers. He also hit 40 homers with a .924 OPS in 2025. In a thin offensive market, that kind of upside should have Seattle’s full attention.

At 27, Sato is not a long-term project. He is entering his prime and can step directly into third base with a chance to make an immediate impact. His power gives Seattle something worth betting on. His age, experience and clear opening at third base give him a chance to deliver right away.

Seattle Has to Make Being Needed Feel Valuable

The Yankees can sell history. They can sell postseason expectations and the possibility of launching baseballs in a hitter friendly ballpark.

Seattle has to sell Sato on significance. Come here and third base belongs to you. You’ll stay in the lineup every day. And you won’t be introduced as the latest addition to somebody else’s show.

He’ll come in and immediately help lead. And who knows if that’s what he actually wants? It’s not like he’s guaranteed to pick either team. FOX’s inclusion of Seattle among his best fits is an evaluation, not a report that the club is actively pursuing him. Plenty of teams will recognize the value of a slugger coming into his age-28 season, who has produced consecutive MVP-caliber seasons in Japan.

The Mariners’ task is to recognize what makes their pitch different. They cannot out-Yankee the Yankees. They shouldn’t waste their time trying. They can offer Sato a franchise desperate for precisely what he does, a position ready for him to claim and an offense searching for another face to pair with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez.