Rocco Baldelli’s Exit Leaves Jerry Dipoto With More to Prove in Mariners Manager Search

Jerry Dipoto’s next managerial hire needs to come with a convincing baseball argument. Not sure if Rocco Baldelli’s withdrawal makes that argument harder to sell. Either way, the Mariners lost a candidate whose qualifications were easy to explain. He racked up seven seasons running a major league clubhouse and three trips to the postseason. Whoever gets the Mariners job will deserve to be judged on their own merits. Dipoto still has to show us what those merits will do for Seattle.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Baldelli withdrew because of family considerations. That’s fair enough. There’s no basis here for turning a family decision into a referendum on the Mariners. The consequence for Seattle is straightforward. Another experienced option is off the board, and the responsibility for choosing well doesn’t change.

Baldelli gave this search a useful measuring stick. He had managed through winning seasons, losing seasons and the pressure of October. His record offered actual decisions and results to examine. We could debate his work instead of trying to project an entire managerial career from an interview with Seattle.

Regardless, the résumé came with its own blemishes. Minnesota missed the playoffs in four of his final five seasons, and his tenure ended after a 70–92 finish in 2025. The Twins’ managerial record leaves room to question whether he would have been Seattle’s best choice. So, it’s not like he wasn’t a credible candidate. But his body of work left its own argument.

Jerry Dipoto Needs to Define What the Next Mariners Manager Will Improve

The standard for Seattle’s eventual hire should be just as concrete. We need to hear how this manager teaches, how he handles players whose performance has slipped and how he makes decisions about the bullpen. If player development is his selling point, does he have a body of work that provides how he’s helped players improve. If communication is the strength, explain how it changes preparation, roles and accountability.

Dipoto needs to give them some substance. A first-time manager can absolutely be the right hire, too. But choosing one requires confidence in specific skills that will translate to the job. Seattle should be able to explain that bet.

Baldelli’s experience also gave Seattle something useful to evaluate: how a candidate responds when the season gets away from him. Every manager can explain his philosophy. The revealing part comes midseason, through the rough patches like when a veteran is struggling, the bullpen is running on fumes and the initial plans aren’t working. Whoever Dipoto hires should have examples of how he has handled those moments, even if they came in a different role.

Former Astros manager Joe Espada, former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Cubs director of player development Jason Kanzler are among the names publicly linked to the opening. That gives us part of the picture. Seattle has kept this search close enough to the vest that there are probably candidates we haven’t heard about, too. Don’t be surprised if the eventual hire feels like a name out of the blue. A quiet search leaves plenty of room for a surprise.

The roster remains Dipoto’s responsibility. A manager can sharpen preparation, assign roles and make better use of the players available. Dipoto still has to provide enough good players.

Baldelli’s exit leaves Seattle with a choice to make, not a search to declare it ruined. There may be an excellent manager among the remaining candidates. Now Dipoto has to find him, explain why he fits this team and give him the support to make that explanation hold up.