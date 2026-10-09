Luke Raley Could Be the Odd Man Out in Mariners’ 2027 Roster Plans

The Mariners are not staring at an impossible Luke Raley decision. But it’s a potentially uncomfortable conversation. Raley still has enough power from the left side of the plate to make an impact on the roster. He can move between first base (when needed) and the corner-outfield spots. He plays hard, runs even harder and can really rally the lineup with his efforts.

However, his place on Seattle’s next roster is far less convincing. Raley’s season ended in August after surgery on his injured left forearm. Before going down, he slashed .225/.284/.439 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 95 games. Respectable numbers for a complimentary bat. It also puts him on the fringe of the roster for the 2027 season. Especially for a player who is now 32 and appeared in only 73 games in 2025.

The Mariners will have to be ruthless this offseason. Building their 2027 roster around sentiment won’t work.

Luke Raley’s Salary Is Affordable, but His Mariners Role Is Shrinking

Arbitration projections have Raley projected to receive a $3.1 million salary in 2027. To be fair, Seattle can afford it. The real question is whether they still have enough work for him.

Dominic Canzone has earned more playing time and already gives the Mariners another left-handed corner bat. Julio Rodríguez isn’t going anywhere, and their long-term commitment to Josh Naylor further reduces Raley’s opportunities at first base.

Suddenly, we are searching for starts instead of identifying them. A $3.1 million salary becomes less attractive when that player is coming off surgery and standing in a crowded position group. Raley’s versatility only carries so much weight if every position he plays already has a better option.

Seattle also has to account for two young hitters who have already reached the majors. Lazaro Montes was promoted on September 1, and Michael Arroyo followed five days later. Their arrival turned any concerns about 2027’s roster squeeze into an immediate one.

Montes directly threatens the corner-outfield and DH opportunities Raley would need. Arroyo gives Seattle a right-handed INF/OF with more positional flexibility. Neither player is guaranteed an Opening Day job, but both will arrive at camp competing for real major-league at-bats, not waiting around for a future promotion.

The Mariners’ Luke Raley Decision Comes With a Deadline

The first pressure point arrives immediately after the World Series. Raley finished the year on the 60-day IL, but that list disappears during the offseason. Seattle will have to restore him to its 40-man roster, forcing the club to account for his spot while handling other additions and activations.

The larger decision should arrive on November 20, the expected 2026 tender deadline under the expiring collective bargaining agreement. Teams must tender contracts to eligible players or allow them to become free agents.

Then comes December 1, when the current collective bargaining agreement expires. A potential lockout could freeze trades and major-league signings, giving clubs another reason to settle their immediate roster business beforehand.

Seattle could tender Raley and continue exploring a trade. At his projected salary, another club might see inexpensive power and a worthwhile bounce-back candidate. That would be better than losing him for nothing.

But we can’t ignore that the non-tender still belongs on the table. Raley has had big moments during his time in Seattle, and 15 home runs in 95 games is nothing to sneeze at. Neither should two straight injury-riddled seasons, a narrowing defensive role and a roster that needs something different. The Mariners will need to decide if they have outgrown him. Right now, the writing is beginning to show that they have.