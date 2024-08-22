Former Seattle Mariners Prospect Gets Another Shot in Big Leagues
A former Seattle Mariners infielder and Tacoma Rainiers legend Mason McCoy will get another shot in the big leagues.
The San Diego Padres selected the contract of McCoy from the team's Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday according to a report from MLB TradeRumors.
It will be McCoy's second crack on a major league roster. He got called up for six games for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 but only had one at-bat. He struck out.
McCoy has had an eventful career to this point. He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He spent five years in the Orioles farm system before getting traded to the Mariners on April 7, 2022.
McCoy never advanced past Seattle's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers. But when he was there, he made an impression. McCoy was the only player to have 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the team's history and was named an organization All-Star that same season.
McCoy was traded to the Blue Jays on July 26, 2023 in a deal that netted the Mariners relief pitcher Trent Thornton.
McCoy elected free agency on Nov. 6, 2023, and signed with the Padres on a minor league contract on Nov. 18, 2023.
McCoy has played 108 games this season — all with the Chihuahuas. He's hitting .260 this season with five home runs and 50 RBIs. He's stolen 25 bases this season.
McCoy has had very few chances to prove himself on a major league roster. Let's see if the former Mariner can make the most of this latest opportunity.
