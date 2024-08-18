Top Seattle Mariners Prospect on a Roll With Arkansas Travelers
Most recently a lot of attention in the Seattle Mariners farm system has been designated to the organization's top prospect Colt Emerson.
Emerson has impressed in his first few games with the organization's High-A Everett AquaSox. But another top Seattle prospect has been having a nice stretch himself.
Mariners catcher Harry Ford went into Saturday with a five-game hitting streak. It's Ford's second hit streak of five games this season.
Ford has gone 9-for-17 (.529 batting average) during his last five games with a home run and three RBIs during that stretch. He's also walked seven times — meaning he's just had one at-bat the last five games where he hasn't reached base safely.
Ford has been one of the more highly-touted prospects the Mariners have had since he was drafted. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of high school.
Ford is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Seattle organization and the No. 53 overall prospect on the top 100 according to MLB Pipeline. He's ranked the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners farm system and the No. 80 overall prospect in the league according to Baseball America.
Ford has gotten a lot of other experience outside of playing within the organization since he's been drafted. He played in the All-Star Futures Game in 2023 and 2024 and was a member of Great Britain's roster during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
He's batting .244 this season with six home runs, 34 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 93 games with Arkansas this season.
Ford has also been solid defensively at the backstop. He's caught 16 runners stealing and has a .987 fielding percentage in 462 total chances.
Ford is projected for a 2025 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
