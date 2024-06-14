M's Fail to Find Late Game Magic in Series Finale vs. White Sox
The Seattle Mariners fell one rally short of sweeping a four-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. Seattle fell 3-2 in 10 innings but still took three of four from Chicago. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know:
The Overwhelming Story
For the fourth time in four games in this series, starting pitching was the story. Emerson Hancock threw 7.0 innings of two-run ball for the M's in a spot start while Garrett Crochet struck out a whopping 14 batters over his own 7.0 inning start. Seattle only had three hits.
The Big Plays
The White Sox took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on back-to-back home runs by Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. It was Robert's third home run of the series and the second time that Chicago went back-to-back.
The M's made it 2-1 in the fifth as Tyler Locklear connected on his first major league home run.
Julio Rodriguez spoiled the win for Crochet with a ninth inning blast off Michael Kopech, which knotted the game at 2-2.
The White Sox scored a run in the top of the 10th inning on a fielders choice to take a 3-2 lead and the M's failed to score their runner in the bottom of the 10th, ending the game.
Odds and Ends
Andres Munoz took the loss, but it was positive to see him working for only the second time since he he was injured last Tuesday night vs. Oakland... Julio Rodriguez's homer was his sixth of the year...Victor Robles had the other hit for Seattle, hitting a double to the wall... The M's struck out a season-high 19 times and will host Texas over the weekend.
