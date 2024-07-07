Seattle Mariners Reportedly Expected to Trade Major Prospect This Year
With the trade deadline looming on July 30, the Seattle Mariners are reportedly expected to part with a crucial part of their farm system to make a deal.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
They entered Saturday having struck out at least 10 times in 56 games this season, including 14 in a row. They have also scored two or fewer runs in 31 games.
No wonder the Mariners lit sage in the clubhouse this past week trying to ward off those evil slumping spirits.
Meanwhile, they are expected to part with at least one of their top prospects who are ranked among the top 50 in Baseball America’s rankings for an impact bat.
By the way, the M's added to that streak on Saturday, striking out 11 times in the 5-4 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.
As for the potential trade of a top prospect, it's obviously going to hurt no matter who the M's give up. Teams take great pride in building their farm systems and they don't like to deal from them, but the M's are trying to make a run at the team's first-ever World Series run. This would be the second significant trade deadline deal that the Mariners have made in the last three years after deadling Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte to the Reds in 2022.
The Mariners have eight prospects in the Baseball America Top 100 right now. For the guys in the top 50? It's Colt Emerson (13), Laz Montes (29), and Cole Young (41). Harry Ford is ranked in the Top 50 of the MLB.com rankings and could be moved as well.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
- RODRIGUEZ EXITS GAME: Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez was pulled early from a game Saturday against to the Toronto Blue Jays due to tightness in his quad. Rodriguez was listed to start in the four-hole in the starting lineup. He was playing center field in the top half of the first.CLICK HERE
- DEMON DEACON MOCKED TO MARINERS: A 2024 MLB Mock Draft was released on Thursday (July 4), courtesy of MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo. He predicted the Seattle Mariners to draft Wake Forest's Seaver King with the No. 15 pick. CLICK HERE
- CASTILLO MAKES K HISTORY: Luis Castillo delivered an excellent performance in a Friday night win for the M's, making some history in the strikeout department. CLICK HERE: