Bryan Woo Gives Positive Health Update After Rocky Start on Wednesday
Making his first start in 12 days on Wednesday night, Seattle Mariners' right-hander Bryan Woo struggled in an 8-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
Throwing 30 pitches in the first inning, Woo was only able to last 4.0 innings for Seattle, throwing 64 pitches and allowing three earned runs. Woo has dealt with multiple arm issues in the past, so the M's are clearly going to be forced to do all they can to keep him healthy, which likely means lessening his pitch count and limiting his work load.
Because of that, the end results weren't as important as what Woo said on Thursday morning, which is that he feels good physically.
That came from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, who is covering the team in Cleveland:
Followed up with Bryan Woo this morning. Said he’s feeling just fine physically, and he’s going through his normal day-after throwing routine on the field right now. (I think he was just pissed off in general last night and was particularly clipped during his postgame interview.)
Woo is now 3-1 on the season with a 1.67 ERA. He's made seven starts this year after making 18 a season ago. He pairs with Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert to make possibly the best rotation in all of baseball.
Now, the M's just have to hope they can keep him healthy all season long.
Woo is scheduled to make his next start in a series early next week on the road at the Tampa Bay Rays.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's suffer key injury down on the farm
2) J.P. Crawford shreds umpire after ejection on Wednesday
3) Guardians' pitcher made team history against Mariners on Wednesday