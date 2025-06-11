3 Miami Marlins Players Likely Untouchable in MLB Trade Talks
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and like always, the Miami Marlins will probably be front and center fielding offers from contending clubs.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the Marlins will have another firesale, but let's be honest: it would be stunning if Miami didn't sell off any pieces.
However, there are a few players that even the Marlins are incredibly unlikely to move.
Here are three youngsters that Miami almost certainly will not be trading between now and July 31.
Eury Perez, SP
This one should be blatantly obvious, right? Eury Perez just returned from Tommy John surgery and is widely viewed as one of the top young pitching talents in baseball.
Perez missed all of last season, but during his debut as a 20-year-old in 2023, he pitched to the tune of a 3.15 ERA while allowing just 72 hits and racking up 108 strikeouts over 91.1 innings of work.
The massive 6-foot-8 right-hander has terrific stuff, and with Sandy Alcantara potentially spending his final days in South Beach, Perez is getting set to take over as the staff ace.
Rival teams may inquire about Perez's availability, but barring a drastic turn of events, the Fish will pretty surely tell them that he is off limits.
Agustin Ramirez, C/DH
The Marlins landed Agustin Ramirez in a deadline deal that sent Jazz Chisholm to the New York Yankees last year, and Miami is already reaping major benefits.
Ramirez has slugged eight home runs to go along with 11 doubles over his first 177 plate appearances, and while he has hit a bit of a rough patch recently, his elite talent is obvious.
The 23-year-old owns a lifetime .816 OPS in the minors, and last year, he rattled off 25 homers and 93 RBI between the Yankees and Marlins' minor-league systems.
Ramirez isn't a great defensive catcher, which is why he has spent so much time at designated hitter this season, but his bat makes him an indispensable piece for Miami moving forward.
Kyle Stowers, OF
There has actually been some buzz that the Marlins could possibly jettison Kyle Stowers in the coming weeks, but it seems incredibly unlikely.
Miami just acquired Stowers from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline last year, and in his first full campaign in South Florida, the 27-year-old has been very impressive, boasting an .811 OPS.
Yes, he is a bit old to be considered a prospect anymore, but he is under team control for a zillion years, and it just wouldn't make sense for the Marlins to trade him a year after acquiring him.
I understand that Miami tends to make rash decisions in terms of trading its top players, but the idea of the Fish actually shipping out Stowers seems a bit farfetched. Of course, we can't entirely rule it out, particularly if another team comes along and blows the Marlins away with an offer.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: MLB Exec Drops Major Intel on Miami Marlins' Trade Deadline Strategy
MORE: Analyst Explains Why Marlins Could Trade Star Pitcher Despite Struggles
MORE: Marlins May Have Ripped Off Yankees in Blockbuster Trade
MORE: Marlins' Rising Star Named 'Favorite' Trade Target for AL Playoff Contender
MORE: Miami Marlins' MLB Trade Deadline Plans Rocked by Brutal Injury News