Marlins May Have Ripped Off Yankees in Blockbuster Trade
Last year, the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees came together to complete one of the biggest deals of the MLB trade deadline, with the Marlins sending infielder Jazz Chisholm to the Bronx.
While Chisholm definitely enjoyed a strong run with the Yankees in 2024, slashing .273/.325/.500 with 11 home runs and 23 RBI over 191 plate appearances, it's fair to question whether or not Miami ripped off New York in the trade.
Why? Because the Marlins bagged catcher Agustin Ramirez and infielders Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez in the deal, and the former Ramirez has already flashed an elite bat on the big-league level.
The 23-year-old was called up to the big leagues in late April, and since then, he has already smashed eight home runs and 11 doubles. His .238/.295/.456 slash line appears rather ordinary, but his potential as a power hitter is blatantly obvious.
He was the 55th-ranked prospect in the MLB by Baseball Prospectus heading into 2025, and considering he logged 25 homers and 93 RBI in the minors last year, you can understand why.
Not only that, but Serna and the other Ramirez are intriguing prospects, too, the latter in particular. Abrahan Ramirez — still just 20 years old — boasts a lifetime minor-league slash line of .305/.428/.417. The power numbers obviously aren't there, but his plate discipline is eye-opening.
Through 204 trips to the dish at Triple-A Jupiter this season, Ramirez owns a .377 OBP, which is definitely an impressive feat for a hitter his age.
Chisholm, meanwhile, entered the Yankees' current three-game series with the Kansas City Royals slashing .214/.318/.452. He does have nine long balls and 24 RBI, and it should be noted that he missed more than a month with an oblique injury. But was Chisholm — who lays claim to a lifetime .758 OPS — really worth that much? Probably not.
The 27-year-old is unquestionably an impressive talent, but he hasn't quite materialized like most anticipated, and at this point, a streaky hitter with some pop is likely just who he is.
Meanwhile, the sky appears to be the limit for Agustin Ramirez, while Serna and Abrahan Ramirez are interesting to monitor for the future, as well.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Miami Marlins' MLB Trade Deadline Plans Rocked by Brutal Injury News
MORE: AL Contender Urged to Avoid Major Trade with Miami Marlins
MORE: Marlins-Yankees Trade Idea Sends Rising Strikeout Artist to New York
MORE: Miami Marlins' Best Trade Chip Revealed Before MLB Trade Deadline