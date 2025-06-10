Miami Marlins' MLB Trade Deadline Plans Rocked by Brutal Injury News
The Miami Marlins are largely viewed as a hot spot for MLB trade deadline activity, and based on their history, that outlook is entirely understandable.
The Marlins have a handful of intriguing players who could get moved before July 31, but one of them probably just came off the trade board.
That player is starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who was placed on the 60-day injured list due to a lat strain. It marks the second time Weathers has been sidelined this season, as he missed the first couple of months with a forearm injury.
Weathers has emerged as a very compelling arm since arriving in Miami via trade with the San Diego Padres in 2023. Once a top prospect, the left-hander did not exactly materialize with the Padres, but has experienced some success with the Marlins.
In 16 starts last year, Weathers pitched to the tune of a 3.63 ERA while allowing 78 hits and registering 80 strikeouts over 86.2 innings of work, logging a solid 1.177 WHIP and 3.33 K/BB ratio.
It's obviously a small sample size, but the 25-year-old was once a first-round pick for a reason, and he continued to impress this season before going down with the injury. Through five starts in 2025, Weathers had posted a 3.28 ERA and 1.054 WHIP.
Now, the Loretto, Tn. native is almost certainly not getting dealt, and if the Fish still want to move him, they'll probably have to wait untiol the offseason.
Of course, Weathers is under club control through 2028, so the Marlins absolutely do not have to trade him anytime soon. Based on how Miami typically operates, however, he could still represent a trade candidate over the winter.
Had Weathers remained healthy between now and the deadline, the Marlins may have been able to recoup quite a haul for him. That's assuming Miami actually planned on trading him.
