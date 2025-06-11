MLB Exec Drops Major Intel on Miami Marlins' Trade Deadline Strategy
The Miami Marlins will almost certainly be sellers at the MLB trade deadline next month, which seems like an almost never-ending cycle for the two-time World Series champions.
Last year, the Marlins jettisoned a handful of players over the summer and netted a pretty significant return, which makes you wonder just how many guys Miami will ship out this year.
Well, an MLB executive thinks that the Fish will be busy again between now and July 31, per Robert Murray of FanSided.
"But one prominent rival executive believes 'they’ll try to get value for anyone' — perhaps with the exception of Agustin Ramirez and Eury Perez — and the interest in [Kyle] Stowers should be widespread," Murray wrote.
So, essentially, the Marlins will be open for business, especially with the team clearly not contending for a playoff spot this season.
The question is, just how aggressive will Miami be in fielding trade offers? As much as Stowers has been named as a potential trade asset for the team, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Marlins to trade a player with that much club control remaining. Heck, they just acquired Stowers ata last year's deadline.
Jesus Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara seem like very obvious trade chips, and Edward Cabrera, Anthony Bender and possibly even Dane Myers could be on the move, too.
Miami is actually just two years removed from a playoff appearance, but thanks much in part to injuris thoroughly ravaging its pitching staff since last season, that postseason trip seems like eons ago.
