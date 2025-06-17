Cubs Would Acquire Marlins' Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Miami Marlins will be one of the primary teams to watch between now and the MLB trade deadline, as they have numerous significant pieces that will surely interest contenders. That list definitely includes the Chicago Cubs.
The biggest name the Marlins could potentially move is Sandy Alcantara, a former NL Cy Young award winner who is now in his first season back after Tommy John surgery. With the Cubs absolutely in need of another starter, they could place a call to Miami to try and swing a deal for the right-hander.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has proposed a trade in which the Marlins would send Alcantara to Chicago in exchange for pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, outfielder Kevin Alcantara (no relation) and shortstop Ronny Cruz.
"In return, the Marlins would receive Horton, 23, to replace Sandy Alcantara in their rotation, and two corner outfielders, Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, who should be major-league-ready by next year; that would allow Miami to trade either outfielder Jesus Sanchez or outfielder Kyle Stowers at this year’s deadline for more talent," Bowden wrote.
That would be quite the price to pay for the Cubs, as Horton, Caissie and Kevin Alcantara are all top-four prospects for the club, per MLB.com's 2025 rankings. Meanwhile, Cruz is ranked 13th.
Sandy Alcantara got off to a miserable start over the first couple of months of the season, but he seems to have turned a corner of late, allowing two runs or less in each of his last three starts.
We all know what the 29-year-old can do when he is right, so if Chicago can add a healthy Alcantara while also getting Shota Imanaga back from his hamstring injury, it would suddenly have a lethal starting rotation that would scare even the deepest lineups in baseball.
Meanwhile, the Marlins would be netting one heck of a haul in this trade. If the Cubs came along and made that offer, Miami may not be able to refuse.
